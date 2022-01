The auto industry is widening its focus this year, migrating to new architectures that embrace better security, faster data movement, and eventually more manageable costs. The auto industry is facing both short-term and long-term challenges. In the short term, the chip shortage continues to top the list of concerns for the world’s automakers. That shortage has delayed new vehicle deliveries, interrupted repairs of existing vehicles, and it is expected to continue throttling industry growth until it is resolved. Manufacturing capacity is being added, and the supply chain issues are getting addressed, but it will take time before supply and demand balance out.

ECONOMY ・ 11 DAYS AGO