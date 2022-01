Started franchising: 2003 Total units: 2,174 Cost to open: $936.6K-$4.6M. The last thing people wanted to do in a pandemic was get their heart rate up in a room of sweaty, panting strangers. Not surprisingly, Planet Fitness took an early hit, temporarily shutting down in all 50 states in March 2020. But the chain kept customers engaged with free livestreamed workouts and didn’t lose a single one of its more than 2,000 locations — an impressive feat given that 22% of fitness gyms and studios nationwide had permanently shuttered by July 2021.

ECONOMY ・ 10 DAYS AGO