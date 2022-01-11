Cold Enough to Make Snow Today?[VIDEO]

A winter storm is tracking close enough to bring snow to Downeast areas of the state, Friday. It won't be a winter whopper, but some accumulating snow is in the forecast. The National Weather Service is watching a winter storm that is close enough to bring snow to areas of Downeast Maine, Friday afternoon. Coastal Hancock into Washington county could see about 2-4 inches of new snowfall. The Bangor area will likely see less than an inch of new snow.

BANGOR, ME ・ 3 DAYS AGO