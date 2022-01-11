Cold Enough to Make Snow Today?[VIDEO]
It's cold out! At 7:30 a.m. this morning it was 4 below 0 with the wind chill of 28 below 0 in Bangor. Back on January 8th 2015 it was -9 and felt like -21 and...wdea.am
It's cold out! At 7:30 a.m. this morning it was 4 below 0 with the wind chill of 28 below 0 in Bangor. Back on January 8th 2015 it was -9 and felt like -21 and...wdea.am
WDEA AM 1370 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0