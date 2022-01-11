ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

Cold Enough to Make Snow Today?[VIDEO]

By Chris Popper
 6 days ago
It's cold out! At 7:30 a.m. this morning it was 4 below 0 with the wind chill of 28 below 0 in Bangor. Back on January 8th 2015 it was -9 and felt like -21 and...

WDEA AM 1370

Storm To Graze Downeast Areas With Accumulating Snow Friday

A winter storm is tracking close enough to bring snow to Downeast areas of the state, Friday. It won't be a winter whopper, but some accumulating snow is in the forecast. The National Weather Service is watching a winter storm that is close enough to bring snow to areas of Downeast Maine, Friday afternoon. Coastal Hancock into Washington county could see about 2-4 inches of new snowfall. The Bangor area will likely see less than an inch of new snow.
BANGOR, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Big East Cheering Competition in Caribou [RESULTS]

Cheerleading teams were on the move up to Caribou Saturday morning, where according to the National Weather Service the real temperature was -8 and the wind chill was -35! They were competing at noon time at the Big East Cheering Championship at Caribou High School. Here are the results, thanks...
CARIBOU, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Ready for the Snow?

It seems like forever since we have had a good dumping of snow, but for snow lovers, the wait is over! Ready or not we can expect a significant snowstorm on Friday, January 7th. The National Weather Service in Caribou has issued a Winter Storm Warning from 4 a.m. Friday...
CARIBOU, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Here’s When To Worry About Frozen Pipes

After our first below zero night here in Maine, we start getting in our head the worry of frozen pipes. Typically for this time of year, depending on where you are in the state, we average about 29-degrees Fahrenheit. We typically fall into the low teens or have highs in the low 40s, according to Weatherspark.com.
MAINE STATE
WDEA AM 1370

First Light 2022

If you want to get up early on Saturday, January 1st and celebrate the arrival of 2022 and a good riddance to 2021 we have good news for you! You'll actually be able to sleep in a little!. Sunrise in Bar Harbor on January 1, 2022 is at 7:07 a.m.
BAR HARBOR, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Donuts on Seal Harbor Beach Leads to a Car Bath

UPDATE 3:14 p.m. - Going down for the count!. Seal Harbor Beach on December 29th is a pretty desolate place. But you shouldn't go on the beach and do a bunch of donuts! Why? Well... Let's let the photo speak for itself!. Not sure if the driver got dizzy from...
TRAFFIC
WDEA AM 1370

Mysterious Aircraft Observed Hovering Over Road In Hudson

A very mysterious incident that apparently occurred in the small town of Hudson in Penobscot County has those that follow unidentified aerial phenomena and alien believers, intrigued. The incident happened in the early evening hours of Tuesday, December 14th, on an unidentified road somewhere within Hudson, and was reported to...
HUDSON, ME
WDEA AM 1370

