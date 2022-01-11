Sincere thanks from Project INASMUCH Board of Directors

We wanted to express our deep, heartfelt gratitude for your support of Project Inasmuch. Whatever resources donated, volunteer hours or monetary contributions to give back to our community, we salute you. It’s impossible to acknowledge each one by name, but God keeps excellent records and rewards every kind and thoughtful deed. It’s all about showing love and compassion for Scotland County School children.

Thank you for your gifts and the school system that allows us the privilege to provide the Jesus Loves You, weekend bags for the children.

All our efforts and participation combined will contribute to be a vital role that will enhance their daily lives, now and instill in them a positive outlook of hope for a successful future.

With sincere thanks, we wish God’s best for everyone. Happy New Year.

Board of Directors

Project Inasmuch

Laurinburg