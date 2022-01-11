Handful of schools have another snow day on Tuesday, Jan. 11

MUSKEGON, MI – The thin ice on Muskegon Lake crumpled as the 122-foot tugboat sliced its way from its dock to Lake Michigan. The tug, the Barbara Andrie owned by the Andrie Transportation Group, was clearing a path for the Samuel De Champlain which was coming from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Before the ice breaking started, a notice was sent out by the Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office for ice fisherman to be cautious during the operation. The ice remains thin on the lake, and waves from the tug destabilized large swaths of it.

