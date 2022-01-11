ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

Handful of schools have another snow day on Tuesday, Jan. 11

MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – After hundreds of West Michigan school closings in recent days, only a few are closed Tuesday, Jan. 11. School districts...

The Grand Rapids Press

See drone video of ice breaker making way for tug from Wisconsin

MUSKEGON, MI – The thin ice on Muskegon Lake crumpled as the 122-foot tugboat sliced its way from its dock to Lake Michigan. The tug, the Barbara Andrie owned by the Andrie Transportation Group, was clearing a path for the Samuel De Champlain which was coming from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Before the ice breaking started, a notice was sent out by the Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office for ice fisherman to be cautious during the operation. The ice remains thin on the lake, and waves from the tug destabilized large swaths of it.
MUSKEGON, MI
MLive

Soo Locks to close for annual winter maintenance

SAULT STE. MARIE, MI – The Soo Locks will be closed for more than two months for “critical maintenance.”. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced Thursday that the facility in Sault Ste. Marie will close to marine traffic beginning at 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 15 and continuing through 12:01 a.m. on March 25.
