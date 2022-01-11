ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana Finishes #16 in Final AP College Football Rankings

By Jude Walker
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2djoN1_0diSe1vs00
Todd Kirkland, Getty Images

The Georgia Bulldogs captured its first national championship last night since the 1980 season with a 33-18 victory over Alabama.

As a result, the Bulldogs, of course, captured the No. 1 spot in the final AP Top 25 rankings. But many fans of a certain university in Lafayette were interested to see where the Vermilion and White ended up.

Well, the rankings are officially out and the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (13-1) wrap up the season at #16 in the AP Poll. That's actually one notch lower than last year's 10-1 team finished, but still nothing to be disappointed about.

The Ragin' Cajuns lost their season opener at Texas then reeled off 13 straight wins. That winning streak is currently the longest in the country.

The then-Billy Napier led Cajuns also finished undefeated in conferenceplay and won its first ever outright Sun Belt Conference championship.

As we now know, Napier has moved on to take the Florida Gators head coaching job while Michael Desormeaux was promoted from within to take over the UL head coaching duties.

Coach Des (as he's affectionately called) has a tall task ahead of him to replicate the success of Napier as he will have a new starting quarterback next year and will have to replace several key starters who have either transferred or are currently in the transfer portal.

Nonetheless, it was a banner 2021 season for Louisiana's Ragin' Cajuns and one that all Cajuns fans should be very proud of.

Below is the final AP Top 25. First-place votes are in parentheses:

  1. Georgia (14-1) 1,525 (61)
  2. Alabama (13-2) 1,464
  3. Michigan (12-2) 1,361
  4. Cincinnati (13-1) 1,349
  5. Baylor (12-2) 1,259
  6. Ohio State (11-2) 1,247
  7. Oklahoma State (12-2) 1,177
  8. Notre Dame (11-2) 1,039
  9. Michigan State (11-2) 1,026
  10. Oklahoma (11-2) 966
  11. Ole Miss (10-3) 926
  12. Utah (10-4) 851
  13. Pittsburgh (11-3) 741
  14. Clemson (10-3) 538
  15. Wake Forest (11-3) 533
  16. Louisiana (13-1) 517
  17. Houston (12-2) 513
  18. Kentucky (10-3) 446
  19. BYU (10-3) 435
  20. NC State (9-3) 382
  21. Arkansas (9-4) 371
  22. Oregon (10-4) 364
  23. Iowa (10-4) 171
  24. Utah State (11-3) 163
  25. San Diego State (12-2) 137

Others receiving votes: Texas A&M 115, Wisconsin 97, Minnesota 47, Purdue 44, UTSA 9, Army 6, Fresno State 2, Coastal Carolina 2, Air Force 1, UAB 1

