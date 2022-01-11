ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

GOP leaders, Democrats agree to make it harder to stop a filibuster in Missouri Senate

By Jason Hancock
Missouri Independent
Missouri Independent
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YZaTQ_0diSde2d00

Republican leaders in the Missouri Senate took a step Monday night towards healing lingering tension with the chamber’s Democratic minority. But in doing so, they also likely exacerbated the festering intra-party divide that has plagued Senate Republicans for most of the last year.

On a 22-11 vote, all 10 Senate Democrats and 12 of the chamber’s 24 Republicans agreed to a rule change designed to make it more difficult to end a filibuster .

The change, sponsored by Senate Minority Leader John Rizzo, D-Independence, was pitched as a way to rebuild trust among senators and ensure negotiation on bills happens in good faith.

“It’s a positive step in the right direction to getting back to work for the people of the state of Missouri,” Rizzo said after the rule change was approved.

The Senate’s seven-member conservative caucus decried the rule change as a betrayal. They argued Monday that they were led to believe by GOP leadership that Rizzo’s proposed rule change was dead on arrival.

“We literally just caucused and you said we wouldn’t even entertain this idea,” said Sen. Rick Brattin, R-Harrisonville and a member of the conservative caucus. “I can’t believe this.”

The filibuster is regularly used in the Missouri Senate to slow down — and occasionally kill — legislation. A senator or group of senators can block a bill from coming up for a vote as long as they are willing to hold the floor.

Unlike the U.S. Senate, a filibuster in Missouri requires senators to talk — sometimes for hours and hours .

The tactic is used routinely throughout the legislative session by both Republicans and Democrats, though it is most often deployed by Democrats who have been in the Senate minority for more than a decade.

Ending a filibuster involves a rarely-used maneuver known as “calling the previous question.” Before Monday, that maneuver required five senators to sign a petition calling for a previous question vote. If 18 senators agree, debate on legislation is cut off and an immediate vote on the underlying bill takes place.

Under Rizzo’s proposal, it now requires at least 10 senators to sign a petition to force a vote.

Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz, R-Sullivan, supported the change as long as Rizzo agreed to drop his other proposal that would have required a supermajority of 23 votes to officially end debate on a bill.

Sen. Bob Onder, R-Lake St. Louis and a member of the conservative caucus, tweeted Monday night that the GOP supermajority “just acquiesced to Democrat demands,” calling the rule change “ insanity .”

During Monday night’s debate, Onder repeatedly noted the state’s largest anti-abortion organization, Missouri Right to Life, opposed the change. The group circulated a memo laying out its concern with the plan, concluding that it was “ truly perplexing why a Republican majority would even consider changing the rules to make it more difficult to come to a vote in the Missouri Senate on any issue.”

Monday’s kerfuffle over Senate rules is only the latest dust up between the conservative caucus and GOP leadership that has at times left the impression that the state has three political parties .

The bad blood persisted throughout the 2021 legislative session before ultimately upending the session’s final day over a bill extending a Medicaid provider taxes vital to funding the state’s share of the program.

Tension spilled over into a special session called last summer and eventually into the annual veto session in the fall, with Onder accusing GOP leadership of “subverting the democratic process with cheap parliamentary tricks” and Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden saying the conservative caucus was turning the Senate into a “clown show.”

At least one Republican publicly called for a change in Senate leadership .

The divide erupted again last month after Rowden convened a meeting of Senate Republicans that excluded the conservative caucus .

When lawmakers returned to Jefferson City for the 2022 legislative session last week, Republican Sen. Denny Hoskins of Warrensburg lambasted GOP leadership for “ a lack of integrity, honor and honesty .”

On Monday, Onder said he felt the rule change was being forced on the chamber without discussion in the GOP caucus.

“If we cannot have an open and honest debate in our caucus,” Onder said, “I just don’t see how the senate can function.”

The post GOP leaders, Democrats agree to make it harder to stop a filibuster in Missouri Senate appeared first on Missouri Independent .

Comments / 0

Related
Missouri Independent

The U.S. Senate is broken. Missouri’s talking filibuster could fix it | Opinion

U.S. Rep. Willard Duncan Vandiver coined Missouri’s  motto during an 1899 Philadelphia speech. “I come from a state that raises corn and cotton and cockleburs and Democrats,” he said, “and frothy eloquence neither convinces nor satisfies me. I am from Missouri. You have got to show me.” As a former state senator who still haunts […] The post The U.S. Senate is broken. Missouri’s talking filibuster could fix it | Opinion appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri judge hears arguments over whether legislative rule violates open records law

A government transparency advocate argued Friday that the Missouri House of Representatives is defying the will of the voters by withholding information from the public when responding to open records requests. Whether the Missouri House has the authority to withhold information, including the addresses and phone numbers of constituents, was at the heart of a […] The post Missouri judge hears arguments over whether legislative rule violates open records law appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Republicans renew push to make it harder for voters to amend Missouri constitution

After years of watching Missouri voters amend the state constitution to raise the minimum wage or legalize medical marijuana, Republican lawmakers are once again pushing to make the initiative petition process harder.  A measure sponsored by Rep. Mike Henderson, R-Bonne Terre, would ask voters to increase the number of signatures needed for initiative petitions to […] The post Republicans renew push to make it harder for voters to amend Missouri constitution appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Supreme Court blocks Biden workplace vaccine rule, allows health care workers mandate

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday dealt a blow to the Biden administration’s fight against the pandemic, blocking a federal mandate that workers be vaccinated or regularly tested for COVID-19 — though the court allowed a separate rule requiring vaccinations for some health care workers. The two rulings represented a split victory for Republican attorneys general from Ohio, Missouri, […] The post Supreme Court blocks Biden workplace vaccine rule, allows health care workers mandate appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Warrensburg, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Elections
Local
Missouri Government
Missouri Independent

Missouri redistricting begins with divide over tilting map more heavily in GOP’s favor

As lawmakers officially kicked off the process of redrawing the state’s congressional districts on Monday, the continued divide among Republicans over whether to go after Kansas City’s Democratic seat was on display. GOP legislative leadership has proposed a map that preserves the congressional delegation’s current partisan breakdown, with two Democratic seats — centered on Kansas […] The post Missouri redistricting begins with divide over tilting map more heavily in GOP’s favor appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri businesses oppose ban on COVID vaccine mandates, argue it’s their choice

Proposals that would bar COVID-19 vaccine mandates and provide greater exemptions for vaccinations more broadly faced a wave of opposition from Missouri business groups Wednesday. Representatives for the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Associated Industries of Missouri, Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce and other business associations made clear to lawmakers that they’re against […] The post Missouri businesses oppose ban on COVID vaccine mandates, argue it’s their choice appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

University of Missouri President Choi won’t ask curators to reconsider vote against mask rule

The University of Missouri’s Columbia campus will begin the spring semester as planned Tuesday with no option for online classes, masking or vaccination requirements, UM System President and campus Chancellor Mun Choi wrote to faculty leaders Friday. Choi’s response to concerns raised in a letter from the Executive Committee of the campus Faculty Council was […] The post University of Missouri President Choi won’t ask curators to reconsider vote against mask rule appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Lawmakers renew debate on illegal gaming, sports wagering in Missouri

The annual battle over what is and what is not an illegal gambling machine began Thursday with a Senate committee hearing on a bill to ban “pre-reveal” games that have proliferated throughout the state. While several prosecutions are pending and at least two have been resolved with guilty verdicts, many prosecutors are reluctant to file […] The post Lawmakers renew debate on illegal gaming, sports wagering in Missouri appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Rizzo
Person
Caleb Rowden
Person
Dave Schatz
Person
Bob Onder
Missouri Independent

Missouri education committee puts early focus on parental rights, critical race theory

The first education debate of the 2022 legislative session featured hours of discussion on Tuesday of a proposed “parents’ bill of rights” — and whether it would give parents more say in the classroom or instead have a chilling effect on how certain subjects are taught.  In a sign of where legislative priorities may fall, […] The post Missouri education committee puts early focus on parental rights, critical race theory appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Lawmakers eye expansion of Missouri school choice program. But can it get the votes?

Coming off of last year’s success passing a tax credit to fund scholarships to pay for private school tuition, school choice advocates hope lawmakers will expand the program before it’s even gotten off the ground. But even with support from key legislative leaders, the idea faces long odds. Senate Bill 841, sponsored by Sen. Rick […] The post Lawmakers eye expansion of Missouri school choice program. But can it get the votes? appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Reclaiming MLK Day | Opinion

In April of 1967, at the Riverside Church in New York City, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr spoke in profound grief about the way his position on the Vietnam War was interrogated even by some of his closest supporters. “I have called for radical departures from the destruction of Vietnam, many persons have […] The post Reclaiming MLK Day | Opinion appeared first on Missouri Independent.
POLITICS
Missouri Independent

Governor looks to target Missouri Sunshine Law during legislative session

Amending Missouri’s open records law to permit government agencies to withhold more information from the public — and charge more for any records that are turned over — is among Gov. Mike Parson’s priorities for the 2022 legislative session. The changes, which were outlined in a presentation to Parson’s cabinet that was obtained by The […] The post Governor looks to target Missouri Sunshine Law during legislative session appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Senate President#Gop#The Missouri Senate#Democratic#Republicans#The U S Senate
Missouri Independent

Timing unclear for $5.3B bill to support Missouri Medicaid expansion, state pay raises

Gov. Mike Parson is in a hurry to get a $5.3 billion spending bill passed by Feb. 1, but exactly when the bill will reach the House floor for debate is uncertain. The House Budget Committee spent about five hours Monday digging through the details of the bill that will fund Medicaid for the remainder […] The post Timing unclear for $5.3B bill to support Missouri Medicaid expansion, state pay raises appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

No ‘sick days’ for constitutional rights: Missouri Supreme Court rules against virtual trials

There are no “sick days” for constitutional rights, the Missouri Supreme Court ruled Tuesday as it overturned the results of a juvenile case partly held online because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The court issued rulings in three cases that test whether courts can have witnesses, defendants or both appear via remote link software when the […] The post No ‘sick days’ for constitutional rights: Missouri Supreme Court rules against virtual trials appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Conservative groups target state, local voter registration rolls with multiple lawsuits

North Carolina’s voter rolls are like a refrigerator that needs to be cleared periodically of rotting milk and other items past their expiration date, according to Jason Snead, director of the pro-Trump Honest Elections Project. Snead is an elections advocate supporting Republican plaintiffs in a lawsuit seeking to force the state to more regularly maintain […] The post Conservative groups target state, local voter registration rolls with multiple lawsuits appeared first on Missouri Independent.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Missouri Independent

Missouri hits new monthly record for COVID cases as omicron variant spreads

Missouri has reported more cases of COVID-19 in the first 12 days of January than any full month of the pandemic so far. As a result of the massive spike of infections tied to the omicron variant, hospitalizations are also at record levels and schools in many communities are shutting their doors.  And the state […] The post Missouri hits new monthly record for COVID cases as omicron variant spreads appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Missouri Independent

December 2021 was the warmest on record in Missouri and Kansas — by a long shot

Kansas and Missouri logged their warmest average December temperatures on record last month, according to data released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Average temperatures over the last half of 2021 were higher than they’ve ever been in either state — and across the country. Meanwhile, despite a devastating cold snap that forced power outages […] The post December 2021 was the warmest on record in Missouri and Kansas — by a long shot appeared first on Missouri Independent.
KANSAS STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri Senate opens annual session with bitter divisions on display

At the west end of the Missouri Capitol on Wednesday, the state House opened the annual legislative session in the traditional way, with routine business and a quick adjournment. At the east end, in the state Senate, bitter divisions exposed last year resurfaced, as members of the conservative caucus aired their grievances and Democrats brooded […] The post Missouri Senate opens annual session with bitter divisions on display appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Supreme Court appears wary of Biden vaccine-or-test employer mandate

The U.S. Supreme Court’s conservative majority appeared unconvinced Friday of the Biden administration’s authority to impose a vaccine-or-test mandate on private businesses, casting doubt on a key piece of the White House COVID-19 response. The justices seemed potentially more comfortable with another Biden administration rule to fight the virus that requires certain health care workers […] The post Supreme Court appears wary of Biden vaccine-or-test employer mandate appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

EPA denies extension for Ameren to stop dumping coal ash, gypsum at two power plants

Ameren Missouri must stop dumping waste from two of its coal-fired power plants into nearby pits following a federal crackdown on coal ash that denied the electric utility an extension to comply with new regulations.  The move could force the utility to retire at least one of the facilities years ahead of schedule.  The Environmental […] The post EPA denies extension for Ameren to stop dumping coal ash, gypsum at two power plants appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
Missouri Independent

Missouri Independent

3K+
Followers
745
Post
682K+
Views
ABOUT

The Missouri Independent is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering state government, politics and policy. It is staffed by veteran Missouri reporters and is dedicated to its mission of relentless investigative journalism that sheds light on how decisions in Jefferson City are made and their impact on individuals across the Show-Me State. Our journalists adhere to the ethics guidelines of the Society of Professional Journalists and the National Press Photographers Association, as well as the practices embraced by organizations like the Associated Press, ProPublica and The Center for Investigative Reporting. The Independent is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. We retain full editorial independence, and all editorial decisions are made by our journalists. Donors have no influence over content.

 https://missouriindependent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy