ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Kevin McCarthy says he's considering barring lawmakers from trading stocks if Republicans retake Congress in 2022

By Sinéad Baker,Dave Levinthal
Business Insider
Business Insider
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IkWYH_0diScv3D00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lFPS0_0diScv3D00
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy in August.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

  • House Minority Leader McCarthy said he was considering changing how lawmakers hold or trade stocks.
  • He told Punchbowl News that he could even seek a ban if Republicans won the House in November.
  • The report came as Insider's Conflicted Congress found that 52 lawmakers infringed on the STOCK Act.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said he was considering limiting or barring lawmakers from holding or trading stocks and equities if Republicans won a House majority in November.

McCarthy told Punchbowl News that he was considering the changes but hadn't come to any conclusions on what kind of limits or bans would be put in place.

Punchbowl News reported that the new rules could limit lawmakers to holding only professionally managed mutual funds or stocks in the kinds of companies that aren't relevant to the committee work that they do.

The report comes as Insider's Conflicted Congress project found that 52 congressional lawmakers and 182 senior congressional staffers had infringed on the STOCK Act, an Obama-era law crafted to clamp down on insider trading and defend against conflicts of interest.

McCarthy ranks among federal lawmakers who have voluntarily abstained from trading individual stocks, according to an Insider analysis of congressional financial disclosures.

His statement to Punchbowl News presents a contrast to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's words on the matter. Last month, Pelosi publicly defended the practice after Insider's Bryan Metzger asked at a press conference whether she'd support a stock-trading ban for members.

"We are a free-market economy. They should be able to participate in that," the veteran California Democrat said at the time.

When Pelosi was asked about Conflicted Congress — Insider's five-month investigation into lawmakers' financial conflicts of interest — she indicated that she hadn't yet reviewed the body of work.

Democrats, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, have endorsed stock-trading bans.

Sen. Jon Ossoff, a Democrat from Georgia, is also preparing to introduce legislation that would ban members of Congress and their spouses from trading the individual stocks of corporations, many of which spend significant amounts of money lobbying the federal government and vie for lucrative government contracts.

A proposed bill that would end trades among members — the Ban Conflicted Trading Act — was introduced in the Senate last year by four lawmakers, including Jeff Merkley of Oregon and Georgia's other freshman senator, Raphael Warnock. A House version is backed by Ocasio-Cortez, along with additional members from both parties.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 33

Willie Johnson
5d ago

Congress and President and Vice President and any staff and immediate family should be banned from trading stock. They get caught insider trading and nothing happens. And they wonder why we Americans are losing faith in the government officials and the judicial system. Investigate them and prosecute them and show us that the laws apply to them as well.

Reply
3
Goldenhorde
6d ago

The classified COVID briefing for select members of Congress held back in the winter of 2020, resulted in four of them running out and trading stocks based on the content of that meeting. There were 3 Republicans and 1 Democrat so let’s stop with the partisan rants as both parties do it. We need to restrict inside trading by members of Congress and we need term limits. Do you really think politicians stay in office for decades because of a call to serve?

Reply
2
Montana Marie
6d ago

considering???? really. How about stand up and take action.

Reply(1)
11
Related
Rolling Stone

Republican Senator Fauci Called a ‘Moron’ Is So Shook by the Exchange That He’s Introducing Legislation Over It

Dr. Anthony Fauci’s recent dustup with Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) over financial disclosure forms now has Marshall planning to introduce legislation named after the nation’s top infectious disease expert. A spokesperson for the Kansas senator said on Thursday that the Financial Accountability for Uniquely Compensated Individuals (FAUCI) Act would require the “public access of financial disclosures on the official Office of Government Ethics (OGE) website for administration officials like Dr. Fauci.” It would also require a list of those in government whose disclosures remain private. Marshall announced it himself Friday afternoon. I plan to introduce the FAUCI Act to hold Anthony Fauci...
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
Washington Post

Kevin McCarthy’s coverup for Trump may be hiding knowledge of possible crimes

Let’s be clear: In refusing to testify to the House select committee examining Jan. 6, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy may well be helping to cover up potential crimes committed by Donald Trump. The California Republican has announced that he will not cooperate with the select committee, which has...
POTUS
Daily Mail

'It's up to states to do the right thing': Biden tells states to ignore Supremes and impose vax mandates anyway after SCOTUS votes 6-3 to BLOCK his federal order

President Biden urged businesses to bring in vaccine mandates on their own and pushed states to 'do the right thing' after the Supreme Court voted 6-3 to block his sweeping rules on private companies in a crushing blow to his pandemic response. The high court did however allow a vaccine...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Merkley
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Person
Raphael Warnock
Daily Mail

Republicans say they will make Hunter Biden testify in Congress if they take back the House and ask 'many questions' on his artwork and consulting deals

Republicans are threatening to make Hunter Biden testify before Congress if they take back the House of Representatives in the November midterm elections. 'We have a lot of questions about where he gets his money, from his artwork and from his consulting deals,' Kentucky Rep. James Comer, the ranking member of the House Oversight Committee, told CNN.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Hillary Clinton criticizes 'white moderates' with quote from MLK after Senators Sinema and Manchin backed the filibuster and killed Biden's voting rights plans

Hillary Clinton took a thinly veiled dig at Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin on Friday, tweeting out a Martin Luther King quote about 'the white moderate' who ends up blocking 'the flow of social progress.'. It came less than 24 hours after the two holdout senators effectively killed President...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Stock#Insider Trading#House#Punchbowl News#Democrats
Fox News

Seditious conspiracy charge, Kevin McCarthy defiance: Jan. 6 probe goes nuclear

If any further proof were needed that Donald Trump is the dominant force in his party, just look at the latest maneuver by Lindsey Graham. Graham, who said awful things about Trump when he ran against him but later became a golfing buddy and confidant, is a leading evangelist for a GOP led by the former president. Trump has declared rhetorical war on Mitch McConnell, calling him a "loser" and "old crow," among other epithets.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vice

Why Are So Many House Democrats Leaving Congress?

It’s not much fun to be a House Democrat right now—and it might be about to get much worse, leading to a wave of retirements. Twenty-six House Democrats have already announced they won’t run for another term—more than 10 percent of the caucus and double the number of Republicans heading for the exits. And with almost a year until the next Congress, those numbers will likely grow.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Daily Mail

Top Democrat wants to force Marjorie Taylor Greene and other members who ignore mask mandates to sit in plexiglass 'isolation boxes' in Congress

The assistant speaker of the House is proposing a radical new way of protecting members from COVID-19: Forcing unmasked lawmakers to sit in a plexiglass 'isolation box.'. Democratic Rep. Katherine Clark suggested the measure because fines have not stopped some members flouting the rules. It recently emerged that Republican Reps....
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Business Insider

361K+
Followers
23K+
Post
183M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy