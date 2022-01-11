ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Creamy, crunchy, chocolatey: 7 best premium chocolate bars we can't stop eating

By Abrar Al-Heeti, Jessica Dolcourt
CNET
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is perhaps no dessert as universally loved as chocolate. From unctuous, deep milk chocolate to a pleasantly bittersweet or even floral note in the finest craft bar, it's no wonder the best chocolate has come to symbolize everyday luxury, inspire love and even spur works of stunning (though temporary) sculptural...

www.cnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatingWell

6 Things You Should Never Put in the Air Fryer

There's literally nothing you can't put in an air fryer, if you can jam it in the basket. But that doesn't mean you should. Try telling that to global singing/air-frying sensation Air Fryer Guy, and you might hear otherwise. Birthed by TikTok and our seemingly unanimous need to fry foods with less oil and more air, Air Fryer Guy's viral videos almost exclusively feature him air-frying ANYTHING. Although the notorious AFG may have a few lessons to teach us about what to absolutely, under no circumstances, never ever put in your air fryer, he is not the ultimate authority. A simple Googling will show how much conflicting information there is out there. So we've read the manuals of Amazon's three top-selling air fryers and crowdsourced YouTube for the things that you should never put in your favorite countertop appliance.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Real Reason Ranch Dressing Tastes Better In Restaurants

It's fair to say that ranch dressing has transcended its original purpose. We incorporate it (or its flavor) in everything from salads to macaroni and cheese. We dip our vegetables and chicken wings into it and even drizzle it on our pizza. The New York Times points out that ranch is the official American dressing.
FOOD & DRINKS
SPY

Here’s How To Make Your Homemade Sandwiches Taste Like They’re From the Deli

Table of Contents The Best Sandwich Hacks The Best Sandwich Makers The Best Sandwich-Making Tools Aren’t sandwiches just the absolute best? You can eat them whenever (did someone say breakfast sandwich?), you can whip one up quickly (PB&J, anyone?), pack them around (hard to toss last night’s lasagna in a bag, isn’t it?), and enjoy one just about anywhere. And the best thing about sandwiches is you can make incredible ones at home. All it really takes to elevate your sandwich-making skills to deli quality is a little know-how. The helpful sandwich-making hacks, appliances and tools below are going to turn your soggy sandwiches into...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chocolate Bars#Milk Chocolate#Chocolate Truffle#White Chocolate#Food Drink#Whole Foods
Mic

People can't seem to get enough of these 46 cheap, cool things on Amazon

Sure, shopping IRL is fun (who doesn't like to get out of the house?), but shopping on Amazon has its perks. When you think about it, you have hundreds and thousands of cool products at your fingertips, all of which you can buy with a few clicks. There's also a good chance that these cool products are fairly affordable and backed by countless amounts of customers. This list has 46 items like that — and TBH, people can't seem to get enough of them.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
NASA
FoodDrink
Michelin Guide
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Costco Shoppers Can't Wait To Try This Dark Chocolate Dairy-Free Ice Cream

Costco has just made it easier for those participating in Veganuary. They now stock Cado's dairy-free frozen dessert – or ice cream. "@cadoicecream deep dark chocolate is definitely one of the best non-dairy ice creams I've tried!" Costco Buys gushed in a highlighting post on Instagram. "It's gluten-free & vegan, and is made with fresh avocados!" For $13.99, you can buy a box of four one-pint tubs of this treat from that location, though as the Costco website notes, prices may fluctuate and differ across outlets.
FOOD & DRINKS
brandeating.com

Kellogg's Introduces New Fruit-and-Veggie Nutri-Grain Bars and Chocolatey Banana Nutri-Grain Bites

Kellogg's introduces new fruit-and-veggie Nutri-Grain bars and new Chocolatey Banana Nutri-Grain Bites as a breakfast and snack option for kids (according to Kellogg's, "Kids love anything that comes in twos: macaroni and cheese, peanut butter and jelly, milk and cookies.--the list goes on.") The fruit-and-veggie, soft-baked Nutri-Grain bars come in...
FOOD & DRINKS
WOWK 13 News

French press coffee makers are officially back in style

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. French press coffee makers have been considered somewhat old-fashioned in recent years, but now they’re officially back in style.  With a moderate amount of coffee potentially keeping strokes and dementia at bay, it pays to have a quick and easy way of brewing coffee and the […]
FOOD & DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Multi-Flavored Chocolate Bars

Kit Kat has debuted a new flavor in its 'Kit Kat Duos' line, which are versions of the brand's traditional chocolate bars that are infused with additional flavors. This new flavor is 'Strawberry + Dark Chocolate' and it is available in king-size and standard packages on release. These kit kat bars boast a combination of real strawberry, rich dark chocolate, and artificial flavoring. While this Kit Kat Duo product was released in advance for Valentine's Day, which is a popular time of year for the combination of strawberries and chocolate, this treat will be a permanent addition to Kit Kat's product base.
FOOD & DRINKS
Gothamist.com

Extra Extra: Restaurant Industry Can't Stop, Won't Stop Mistreating Employees

Follow Gothamist on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and like us on Facebook. You can also get the top stories mailed to you —sign up here. The Biden administration announced that private insurance companies will have to cover eight at-home coronavirus tests per person, but you may still have to go through the irritating process of filing claims for reimbursement.
RESTAURANTS
The Guardian

Chocolate bars with wrapping as pretty as a picture

I am a sucker for lifestyle suggestions and pretty packaging. Show me a picture of someone wearing fingerless gloves, cupping a marshmallow-crowned hot chocolate and I’m there. So when I found some chocolates that not only had gorgeous packaging but were named after the sort of occasion where you might eat it, well.
FOOD & DRINKS
BGR.com

I never want to cook again without this $40 Amazon kitchen tool

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. There are so many spectacular kitchen tools on Amazon. One of my personal favorites is the Proscenic T21 smart air fryer with Alexa. It's on sale right now for $79 instead of $129, and it's a terrific addition to any kitchen. Another great example is this 93-piece Instant Pot accessory set that's only $37 right now. And let's not forget the brilliant gadget that helps you cook meat perfectly every time. It's a steal at $40, but today it's down to $33.99. That's a steal and those are all awesome additions to any kitchen, but there's one more thing we're going to tell you about today.
LIFESTYLE
Salon

What is caster sugar, and does it really make a difference in baking?

When our Baking Club focused on Yotam Ottolenghi and Helen Goh's cookbook "Sweet: Desserts from London's Ottolenghi," members with the UK version kept noticing that the vast majority of the recipes call for caster sugar. Caster sugar goes by a variety of names, including castor sugar, baker's sugar, and superfine...
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy