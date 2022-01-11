ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Pacers Have 'Extremely High Value' On Domantas Sabonis

RealGM
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Indiana Pacers are considered unlikely to trade Domantas...

basketball.realgm.com

Comments / 0

Related
WISH-TV

Sabonis scores career-high 42 to send Pacers past Jazz, 125-113

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Domantas Sabonis on Saturday night scored a career-high 42 points on 18-of-22 shooting to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 125-113 victory over the Utah Jazz. Lance Stephenson contributed 16 points, 14 assists and four steals off the bench for the Pacers. Duane Washington Jr. added...
INDIANA STATE
ClutchPoints

Russell Westbrook gets brutally honest about ‘regret’ over joining LeBron James, Lakers

It’s no secret that Russell Westbrook has not been the perfect fit for the Los Angeles Lakers since that blockbuster trade last summer. The former league MVP has still been stuffing the stat sheet — as he has been throughout his decorated career — but somehow, he just hasn’t found his groove playing alongside the likes of LeBron James and Anthony Davis in Hollywood.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Domantas Sabonis
Person
Myles Turner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Indiana Pacers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy