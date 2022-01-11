ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Justin Timberlake sells NYC penthouse for $29 million

By Syndicated Content
95.5 FM WIFC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJustin Timberlake is rolling in the dough as we roll into 2022: He’s just sold one of his properties for nearly 30 million dollars. The Wall Street Journal reports that records show JT unloaded his New York City penthouse for $29 million in December....

wifc.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
wiltonbulletin.com

The Weeknd Selling Posh Penthouse in L.A. for $22.5M

The Weeknd has had a busy year in real estate. In 2021, the musician made headlines with some huge transactions. And to start off the new year, the XO record label founder is kissing his Westwood penthouse goodbye, according to Dirt. It's now on the market for $22.5 million. The...
REAL ESTATE
101 WIXX

Britney Spears was “so sad” following Justin Timberlake breakup, says Jamie Lynn

Jamie Lynn Spears provided an untold story of how her sister Britney Spears handled the highly publicized breakup from Justin Timberlake. Britney and Justin dated from 1998 to 2002 and their breakup sent shockwaves across the globe. On a two-part episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast debuting Monday night, Jamie Lynn reveals how she and her sister dealt with the heartbreak.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessica Biel
Person
Timbaland
Person
Mike Myers
Person
Justin Timberlake
Person
Jennifer Lawrence
Digital Courier

Britney Spears felt 'so sad' after splitting from Justin Timberlake

Britney Spears felt "so sad" when she split from Justin Timberlake. The pop star split from Justin in 2002, after three years of dating, and Jamie Lynn Spears - Britney's younger sister - has recalled the blonde beauty being devastated by their break-up at the time. Thank you for reading!
CELEBRITIES
Robb Report

The Weeknd Lists His Los Angeles Penthouse, Dubbed the ‘Mogul,’ for $22.5 Million

Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, the musical powerhouse better known as the Weeknd, has decided to sell his lavish LA penthouse a mere two years after buying it. The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter behind such hits as “Blinding Lights” and “Can’t Feel My Face” purchased the full-floor Westwood condo for $21 million back in 2019, in what was one of the priciest deals ever recorded in Los Angeles County. Ready for an upgrade, the R&B star put the sprawling 7,950-square-foot pad on the market for $22.5 million on Tuesday, as reported by the Los Angeles Times. It comes shortly after he shelled out $70 million...
LOS ANGELES, CA
imdb.com

Janet Jackson Discusses Michael Jackson Allegations and Justin Timberlake Scandal in New Documentary

In a new documentary, set to premiere later this month, Janet Jackson offers a rare glimpse into her life and struggles. The upcoming Lifetime project Janet Jackson features never-before-seen home videos as well as interviews, including with the singer herself, who talks about dealing with family tragedies, such the death of her brother, Michael Jackson, as well as the child sexual abuse allegations made against him, which he had always denied. "There's a great deal of scrutiny that comes with having that last name," Janet says in the documentary, according to an extended trailer. The video also shows footage of the King of...
CELEBRITIES
townandcountrymag.com

Joan Rivers’s $38 Million Versailles-Inspired Penthouse Is For Sale

The late and great Joan Rivers was the queen of comedy. Fittingly, the comedian, actress, and television host resided, up until her death, in a gilded palace on Manhattan’s Upper East Side—a little piece of Versailles in NYC. When she passed away in 2014, the ornate penthouse, where she lived for 28 years, was sold for a reported $28 million, and earlier this year the home was re-listed for $38 million. Now, it’s been given a modern refresh suited to a more contemporary homebuyer.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penthouse#Manhattan#Soho#Nyc#The Wall Street Journal#Jt#Abc Audio
AFP

New York apartment sells for $190 million

In one of the priciest sales in New York real estate history, a four-bedroom penthouse apartment overlooking Central Park was purchased for $190 million, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday. When Och purchased the Central Park penthouse in 2019, he had already changed his state of residence for tax reasons to Florida, but planned to use the New York apartment as his pied-a-terre, the Journal reported.
MANHATTAN, NY
mansionglobal.com

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Sell Beverly Hills Home for $10.35 Million

Hollywood couple Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have sold their first marital home in Beverly Hills for $10.35 million, according to property records. Spanning about 7,300 square feet, the house most recently asked $11.3 million after first listing for $13.995 million in 2020, according to Justin Paul Huchel of Hilton & Hyland, who had the listing with colleague Drew Fenton. The buyer, whose identity couldn’t be determined, was represented by Chris Huddleston of The Sher Group. Mr. Huddleston didn’t respond to requests for comment.
CELEBRITIES
95.5 FM WIFC

Adele’s “Easy on Me” house can be yours for just $4 million

In Adele’s video for “Easy On Me,” she’s seen leaving one house, driving in a car, and then sitting in a room with red walls, billowing curtains, stacked up chairs and a chandelier. If that looks like your dream home, you’ll be glad to know that it’s currently on the market.
REAL ESTATE
interviewmagazine.com

Life Lessons from Pamela Anderson

——— “I’ve never seen an episode of Baywatch. I can’t watch myself on television. Believe it or not, neither could Tommy [Lee].”. “I never felt really confident in what I was doing in the past. I don’t regret Baywatch. It was a positive experience for me, and it did me a lot of good. I mean, a lot of good! But, c’mon, what was I supposed to do? Go home and have Baywatch parties and have my friends come over and watch me on television?”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
CELEBRITIES
thefocus.news

Who is Marjorie Harvey? Age gap with husband Steve Harvey explored

TV host Steve Harvey and wife Marjorie Harvey’s relationship made the news last week as she shared a video pranking her other half on Instagram. This week Marjorie celebrated her father’s 87th birthday on the photo-sharing platform, with some now curious to know her age. We explore Steve Harvey and wife Marjorie’s age as well as their marriage.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy