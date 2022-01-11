ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Dem lawmakers to DA: Wisconsin must ‘prosecute sedition within its own borders’

By Melanie Conklin
Wisconsin Examiner
Wisconsin Examiner
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4433Vl_0diSb9Aj00

State Sen. Chris Larson (D-Milwaukee) and Rep. Jonathan Brostoff (D-Milwaukee) sent a letter Monday putting pressure on Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm, also a Democrat, to hold the “cabal” of Republicans electors who certified that Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin accountable for what the lawmakers label “sedition.”

Brostoff and Larson are referring to the meeting on Dec. 14, 2020 in the Capitol where Republican electors gathered to falsely certify that Donald Trump won the presidential election in Wisconsin and they cast those votes as if they were electors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45ykKo_0diSb9Aj00

Gov. Tony Evers signs the document delivering Wisconsin’s 10 Electoral College votes to Joe Biden (pool photo by Morry Gash, Associated Press)

The state’s actual Certificate of Ascertainment, which lists how many votes each candidate for president received in the state, came from the group of Democratic electors that included Gov. Tony Evers, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, Rep. Shelia Stubbs and Democratic Party Chair Ben Wikler. They met the day after a partial recount was completed that found dozens of additional votes for Biden as part of the Trump campaign’s unsuccessful attempt to throw out 238,000 votes in the Democratic strongholds of Dane and Milwaukee counties. It was determined that Biden had won by 20,682 votes out of 3.3 million cast in the state.

The 10 Democratic electors signed the certification live on Wisconsin Eye and then mailed it to the U.S. Senate.

The other electors, chosen in advance by the Republican party, also met at the Capitol, but in secret, claiming they were authorized to cast Wisconsin’s votes for Trump, who lost the statewide election.

The 10 who falsely claimed Trump had won Wisconsin’s votes were Carol Brunner, Edward Scott Grabins, Bill Feehan, Robert F. Spindell, Jr., Tom Schreibel, Darryl Carlson, Pam Travis, Kelly Ruh, Andrew Hitt and Mary Buestrin.

Wisconsin Elections Commissioner Bob Spindell |WisEye

Larson’s staff is looking into where the Republican false electors met in the Capitol, saying that whoever reserved the room for them is also complicit in what Larson and others deem a crime.

In a complaint filed last year on Feb. 15, Law Forward attorneys Jeff Mandell and Mel Barnes detailed the activities the group engaged in, asking Chisholm for an investigation into the 10 “imposter” electors who met in secrecy and “chose to commit fraud,” breaking Wisconsin law. Other potential state law violations the attorneys assert may have occurred include forgery, falsely acting as public officers, misconduct in public office and conspiracy to commit criminal acts — as well as potential violations of federal law.

On Monday, 11 months later, Larson and Brostoff echoed the attorneys’ request for an investigation in a letter to Chisholm, regarding what they dubbed “a cabal of individuals who … brazenly engaged in a conspiracy to commit criminal acts including forgery, falsely assuming to act as a public officer, and misconduct in public office.  They did so with the clear intent to fraudulently steal the election and sabotage our democracy.”

Laying the ground for the insurrection

When Congress met on Jan. 6, 2021 — the day of the attack on the U.S. Capitol — it had two competing sets of paperwork from Wisconsin. One set certified that Joe Biden had won the state’s presidential election, the other that Donald Trump had won Wisconsin’s Electoral College votes.

As Mandell pointed out in a column in the Examiner last week , “This was true because 10 individuals had deliberately attempted to defraud the 3.3 million Wisconsinites who had voted — in a concerted campaign to usurp the voters’ will.”

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

The focus during last week’s anniversary of the D.C. Capitol attack was on members of Congress — including Wisconsin Republicans Tom Tiffany and Scott Fitzgerald — who objected to certifying Biden as the legitimate victor even after the mob swarmed the Capitol in 2021. Mandell stressed that such an action “wouldn’t have been possible without the efforts of fraudulent electors who had sent false papers to Congress.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34fQ5t_0diSb9Aj00

Jeffrey A. Mandell

“No legal authority suggested the fraudulent electors could properly convene and act as they did, purporting to cast Wisconsin’s 10 Electoral College votes for candidates who were not chosen by Wisconsin voters and not entitled to the state’s electoral votes under law,” Mandell wrote in his column. “To the contrary, by impersonating Wisconsin’s legally selected and authorized presidential electors, the fraudulent electors flouted the people’s will expressed at the ballot box and attempted to misappropriate Wisconsin’s participation in selecting the next U.S. president.”

“Even worse, the fraudulent electors created the conditions necessary for the Jan. 6 insurrection,” Mandell concluded.

Now Larson and Brostoff are looking for action from Chisholm to hold the 10 false electors accountable for trying to force their personal preferences on the state, while disregarding the will of 3.3 million state voters.

“We write today to request an update on your investigation into this blatant criminal attempt to defraud our free and fair elections and throw the election to the losing candidate,” Larson and Brostoff wrote in their letter. “Tolerating such criminal activity not only perpetuates election falsehoods but also emboldens open attacks on the foundation and functions of our democracy. As Congress continues to sort through the deadly January 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, Wisconsin must do all it can to prosecute sedition within its own borders.”

The post Dem lawmakers to DA: Wisconsin must ‘prosecute sedition within its own borders’ appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner .

Comments / 36

T.J. loves America
6d ago

Democrats will stop at nothing gain power. They hate everyone, even their supporters. They have a mental disease that makes them need to grab more power and destroy everything they can't control.

Reply(17)
22
Gladhe8her
6d ago

First of all there was no insurrection. Not a single person has been charged with it or treason. Secondly the Capital police allowed 38% of those who were in the building that day to walk right by them, actually had welcomed them to the Capital and had their pictures taken with them. Lastly the DOJ determined that only 5% of the people that entered the building that day had any intentions of getting violent and their was no organized plan to do so. The Capital police had prior information that these 5% were planning on comkbg to cause trouble but did NOTHING to either prepare for it or stop it.

Reply(8)
15
Rowdy Yates
6d ago

How about asking him to do his JOB ? Protect the GREAT PEOPLE of WISCONSIN ? Not let carrer criminals out to re-offend and KILL INNOCENT CHILDREN!!!!!!

Reply
11
Related
Wisconsin Examiner

Senate filibuster on voting rights criticized by advocates for the poor

WASHINGTON — Progressive lawmakers Friday joined a virtual news conference with organizers from the Poor People’s Campaign and said they are not giving up on the push to change Senate rules to pass voting rights legislation. The Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival held the virtual meeting to kick off its plans […] The post Senate filibuster on voting rights criticized by advocates for the poor appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Wisconsin Examiner

Will false Trump electors’ attempt to hijack the Wisconsin vote be punished?

The 10 Wisconsin Republicans who assembled on Dec. 14, 2020 at noon in the state Capitol and falsely certified that Donald Trump had won the state’s electoral votes were not the nation’s only bogus electors. They made up just one of seven groups falsely claiming Trump was the victor in states where the majority of […] The post Will false Trump electors’ attempt to hijack the Wisconsin vote be punished? appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Congressional Black Caucus calls for Senate action on voting rights

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is expected to meet with Senate Democrats on Thursday to push for the swift passage of two voting rights bills, and members of the Congressional Black Caucus are applying pressure for action as well.  During a press conference at the Capitol on Wednesday, caucus Chair Joyce Beatty said that members […] The post Congressional Black Caucus calls for Senate action on voting rights appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Wisconsin Examiner

Election experts: Still more to be done on state, federal elections before 2022 midterms

A panel of experts on election security hosted a conversation on the anniversary of the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol. Their goal was to provide an update on how election security had been updated or improved since the 2020 election. But really, their hope was to not let history repeat itself. The four […] The post Election experts: Still more to be done on state, federal elections before 2022 midterms appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Milwaukee, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

American Indian Movement co-founder Clyde Bellecourt, ‘Neegonnwayweedun,’ dies at 85

Clyde Bellecourt, one of the most influential leaders in the Red Power movement and fight for Native American civil rights, died Tuesday at his home in Minneapolis. He was 85. His legacy encompasses high-profile, sometimes militant acts of civil disobedience alongside peaceful efforts to found schools, improve health care and nurture Native culture in the […] The post American Indian Movement co-founder Clyde Bellecourt, ‘Neegonnwayweedun,’ dies at 85 appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Wisconsin Examiner

Schumer insists ‘failure is not an option’ as voting rights fight intensifies

WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said that the Senate will act as soon as Wednesday to attempt to again pass voting rights legislation.  “Failure is not an option for the democracy of America,” the New York Democrat said at a Tuesday press conference with other Senate Democrats. “We’re running out of time.” Schumer […] The post Schumer insists ‘failure is not an option’ as voting rights fight intensifies appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Wisconsin Examiner

Judge sides with right-wing law firm, ending use of drop boxes in Wisconsin elections

A Waukesha County judge ruled on Thursday that guidance sent last year from the Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) to municipal clerks across the state about how to implement absentee ballot drop boxes is contrary to state law. The decision from Judge Michael Bohren is a win for Republicans and the right-wing legal firm, the Wisconsin […] The post Judge sides with right-wing law firm, ending use of drop boxes in Wisconsin elections appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Ron Johnson’s announcement a mixed blessing for the GOP

Republican Sen. Ron Johnson’s announcement that he has finally made up his mind to break his promise and run for a third term is a mixed bag for the GOP. On the one hand, since Johnson has stopped dithering and tying up the whole field of potential Republican candidates for both the Senate and the […] The post Ron Johnson’s announcement a mixed blessing for the GOP appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Mandela Barnes
Person
Chris Larson
Person
Ben Wikler
Person
Shelia Stubbs
Person
Donald Trump
Wisconsin Examiner

What would MLK think about America in 2022?

It’s certainly no coincidence that debate over the most significant piece of voting rights legislation in more than a generation is coming to a head as we celebrate the holiday dedicated to the United States’ preeminent civil rights icon. While it’s a stretch to call the prevailing politically hued conjecture over the John Lewis Voting […] The post What would MLK think about America in 2022? appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
POLITICS
Wisconsin Examiner

Federal prosecutors file seditious conspiracy charges against Oath Keepers in Jan. 6 attack

WASHINGTON — Stewart Rhodes, the founder of the far-right militia group the Oath Keepers, was charged with seditious conspiracy in organizing an attack on the U.S. Capitol and disrupting the Electoral College certification of the president, the Justice Department announced Thursday.  Edward Vallejo, 63, of Phoenix is charged along with Rhodes in connection with events […] The post Federal prosecutors file seditious conspiracy charges against Oath Keepers in Jan. 6 attack appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Wisconsin Examiner

Will Wauwatosa elect its first Black council members this spring?

With six of Wauwatosa’s eight common council seats now up for grabs, change could be coming to the suburb. Two of the candidates, if they win, would be among the first people of color to hold a seat on Wauwatosa’s common council. Running for the seat in District 5 is Sean Lowe, the current chair […] The post Will Wauwatosa elect its first Black council members this spring? appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WAUWATOSA, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

At MLK alma mater, Biden pitches Senate rule change to safeguard voting rights

President Joe Biden called for an end to the Senate filibuster during a visit to Atlanta’s Morehouse College campus, arguing Senate Democrats can push past GOP opposition now blocking major voting rights legislation. The visit by Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to Atlanta was the latest sign of Georgia’ central role as a battleground […] The post At MLK alma mater, Biden pitches Senate rule change to safeguard voting rights appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#State#D Milwaukee#Electoral College#Associated Press#Democratic Party#Wisconsin Eye#The U S Senate#The Republican Party
Wisconsin Examiner

School districts run short of some COVID-19 tests

As COVID-19 cases continue their surge across Wisconsin, some school districts are feeling the pinch from a shrinking supply of tests for the infection. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) “has a very robust school-based testing program,” says Louise Wilson, a consultant in school nursing and health services at the Wisconsin Department of Public […] The post School districts run short of some COVID-19 tests appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

GOP legislators vote to curtail voter participation

On Monday, the joint Senate and Assembly rules committee voted 6-4 along party lines with all Republicans in favor and all Democrats voting against requiring the Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) to draw up emergency rules to regulate ballot drop boxes and what election clerks are permitted to do regarding errors or missing information on absentee […] The post GOP legislators vote to curtail voter participation appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Wisconsin is no longer a ‘high-tax state’

Wisconsin is no longer a high-tax state, although it might not look that way to homeowners or middle-income residents. A recent analysis from the Wisconsin Policy Forum finds that, on average, families and businesses in the state pay less of their income in taxes than at any time in more than 50 years. That trend […] The post Wisconsin is no longer a ‘high-tax state’ appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

WEC continues to deal with Republican election blitz

The Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) continued to feel the crush of Republican pressure on the agency  through investigations and legal maneuvers in a meeting on Tuesday. The bipartisan commission, consisting of three Republicans and three Democrats, has become the focus of Republican ire due to the conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election. The attacks […] The post WEC continues to deal with Republican election blitz appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Wisconsin Examiner

Complaints about White House handling of COVID-19 aired at U.S. Senate hearing

WASHINGTON — Senators from both political parties expressed their frustration with the Biden administration coronavirus response team during a Tuesday hearing that keyed in on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance on vaccines, as well as the shortage of COVID-19 tests available for Americans. The hearing also was highlighted by a tense exchange […] The post Complaints about White House handling of COVID-19 aired at U.S. Senate hearing appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WASHINGTON, DC
Wisconsin Examiner

Conservative groups target state, local voter registration rolls with multiple lawsuits

North Carolina’s voter rolls are like a refrigerator that needs to be cleared periodically of rotting milk and other items past their expiration date, according to Jason Snead, director of the pro-Trump Honest Elections Project. Snead is an elections advocate supporting Republican plaintiffs in a lawsuit seeking to force the state to more regularly maintain […] The post Conservative groups target state, local voter registration rolls with multiple lawsuits appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Hintz reflects on his time leading Democrats into legislative battle

Gordon Hintz has carried the Democratic banner in the state Assembly as leader for the last four years, but he first joined the body in 2007, which gave him just one session under full Democratic control. So like any other Democrat who fought back against the Republican agenda under former Gov. Scott Walker, the Oshkosh […] The post Hintz reflects on his time leading Democrats into legislative battle appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

State program to support training, recruiting more meat processing workers

After the COVID-19 pandemic made the shortage of meat processors in Wisconsin worse than ever, the state is spending $5 million to help train a new generation of workers who can prepare beef, pork and other meats for sale to the public. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) and Gov. Tony […] The post State program to support training, recruiting more meat processing workers appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Wisconsin Examiner

793
Followers
727
Post
144K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wisconsin Examiner is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news site offering a fresh perspective on politics and policy in our state. As the largest news bureau covering state government, the Examiner will offer investigative reporting and daily coverage dedicated to the public interest. In Wisconsin’s great progressive tradition, we aim to hold the powerful accountable to the people, follow the money, and dig out the truth. Although we give you the inside scoop, we are not a publication for “insiders.” Instead, we cover stories and voices that too often go unheard. We take our inspiration from the motto emblazoned on a ceiling in our state Capitol: “The Will of the People Is the Law of the Land.” The Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. We retain full editorial independence.

 https://wisconsinexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy