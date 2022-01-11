ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Breezy, Warm Conditions Bring Elevated Fire Danger

By Alan Crone
News On 6
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSunny skies and a nice warm-up are expected, but Tuesday's dry and breezy conditions bring an elevated fire danger. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. As the surface high moves away from the region and the next pair of upper-level waves, one in the...

www.newson6.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Speeds#Ne
WTAP

Road conditions become slick and dangerous

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The expected snow storm has arrived and it has caused roads to become slick and dangerous. Ohio State Highway Patrol officials give suggestions on how to drive safe and efficient. “The biggest thing is plan ahead. Plan a little more time for your driving because if...
PARKERSBURG, WV
KVIA

ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Warming up, breezy Tuesday

Happy end of the weekend to you all. Today was a pleasant day, and tomorrow will be the same, with slightly warmer temperatures. Monday, expect temps to be in the low 60s and upper 50s across the Borderland. Those temps will turn to mid 60s on Tuesday, which will be about 5-8 degrees above average this time of year. Average temp on Jan 16th is 58 degrees according to this source that I always use: https://www.weather.gov/epz/climatedataforelpaso.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Pittsburgh

Winter Weather: Storm Brings Over 6″ Of Snow To Pittsburgh Area

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — At the time I am writing this, snow is just now picking back up after the dry slot that we had talked about over the past couple of days moved in. WEATHER LINKS Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos It’s easy to say that this is the ‘half-way point’ of this event but that is only partially true. As we are now on the backside of this system, temperatures are now dropping. This means we will start to see a lighter, fluffier snow coming down from here on out. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Week Starts Warm, Cold Air On Its Way

By Callie Zanandrie (CBS4) – If you liked the weather on Saturday and Sunday, you are going to love the weather on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day! Temperatures will continue to climb, with highs above normal near 60 degrees in the Denver metro area. We will have plenty of sunshine and dry conditions. (credit: CBS) The next storm system moves into the area on Tuesday. Highs will stay mild in the mid 50s. We’ll see increasing clouds and gusty winds. A weak storm system associated with a cold front will bring colder temperatures with light scattered snow possible on Wednesday. As of now, we aren’t expecting much accumulation. The big change you’ll notice on Wednesday is that temperatures will drop nearly 20 degrees with daytime highs in the low 30s.  
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WAFF

Dangerous driving conditions this morning

The Southeast is preparing for some winter weather this weekend with some places possibly seeing up to four inches. Make sure you know when severe weather is in your area by downloading the First Alert Weather app. Sunday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Updated: Jan. 15, 2022 at 5:00...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Warm Start To The Week, Before Slide Into Bitter Cold

Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | School Closings & Delays | More MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After a warm start to the work week, temperatures will slide back to near zero mid-week. WCCO Meteorologist Riley O’Connor says it will reach 30 degrees in the Twin Cities Monday, and parts further west will reach into the low 30s. Tuesday’s high temp will be 36 in the metro. The next weather system is a clipper that will drop from Canada into north-eastern Minnesota early Tuesday morning. Accumulating snow is expected throughout northern Minnesota, but it will sharply cut off north of the Interstate...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WWL-AMFM

A rollercoaster of weather returns this week

Temperatures will warm up through Wednesday before another cold front arrives Thursday. WWLTV’s Meteorologist Payton Malone says, “Monday starts cold, but we’ll get lots of sun and temperatures in the upper 50s for the afternoon. Monday night
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

New Jersey Officials Warn Storm Will Bring Dangerous Mix Of Snow, Freezing Rain And Strong Winds

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Phil Murphy says the New Jersey Turnpike will be the dividing line for Sunday night’s storm in New Jersey. Murphy said “things are going to be wet, windy and messy,” in places north and west of the highway. Areas east and south are expected to see mostly rain, along with strong winds up to 50 miles per hour. LINK: Check The Latest Forecast “In the southern part of the state and along the Shore, our major concern is going to be with the wind, which could bring down trees and power lines,” the governor said. WATCH: Gov. Phil Murphy Gives Storm...
Killeen Daily Herald

Drought conditions: Bell, other counties see elevated fire danger

BELTON — The reappointment of Chris Mahlstedt as Bell County fire marshal is scheduled for Tuesday morning as Central Texas sees an elevated fire danger amid greater drought conditions. The reappointment is one of several issues to be considered by the Commissioners Court, which will meet at 9 a.m....
BELL COUNTY, TX
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Snow Clears Out, But Wind & Flood Threats Remain

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Much of the snow forecast for Maryland from Sunday night into Monday morning has cleared out of our area after being melted and displaced by warmer air overnight. A Winter Storm Warning issued by the National Weather Service remains in effect until 7 p.m. for parts of western Maryland, primarily Allegany and Garrett counties, which could see 3 to 6 inches of snow and 60-mph wind gusts. #FirstAlert: Winter Storm Warning for Garrett County and far western Allegany County in effect through 7PM. 12" have already fallen in Garrett County with an additional 3-6" possible. Winds could gust as...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy