Broadening my perspectives

This work is humbling, it causes you to lose whatever caricature you had about those living outdoors and take seriously their plight. You learn their stories and senses of humor. You learn how folks have worked out of homelessness, taking quiet pride in their accomplishments. You learn how some never stop with self-doubt, yet forge ahead. You learn how a marriage gone bad, a death, a bad choice — has dragged them out of the middle class and onto the street. You see the ongoing cost to dignity, from contempt of passersby to the existential struggle getting from point A to point B. It is humbling to see how folks respond, often with grit and a sense of dignity. These are moments of grace.

MONTPELIER, VT ・ 5 DAYS AGO