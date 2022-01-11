ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Broadening my perspectives

By Anne de Jong Correspondent
Daily Gate City
 6 days ago

I heard in an ad recently on PBS that “the best souvenir [in life] is a broadened perspective.” I was really moved by the notion of that because, being that I am a local correspondent, I take this gift of being able to offer what I hope is a “broadened perspective”...

www.mississippivalleypublishing.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pine And Lakes News

Patriot Perspective: The power of listening

Listening is an undervalued skill. In a society where immediate responses are viewed as necessary and there is a constant desire to judge, the power of listening is a simple approach that can have major positive effects. Listening and withholding judgment should be seen as a strength. Here are three...
ADVOCACY
northernpublicradio.org

Perspective: Dismantling Democracy

Democracy dies in darkness -- The Washington Post slogan. However, we are seeing that democracy can also be dismantled in daylight. In the past year since January 6, 2021, legislators across the country have been aggressively attempting to limit voting access. These laws will make it harder to vote and target voters of color.
POLITICS
Santa Monica Daily Press

New perspectives ‘On Being American’

A Santa Monica artist’s vision for creating constructive and meaningful dialogue in divided times has earned her a 2022 National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) grant. The money from the grant — which she must match with her own fundraising — will go toward furthering her mission of exploring what being American really means.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Deseret News

Perspective: We are indebted to the Dreamer

The commemoration of Dr. Martin Luther King’s life and legacy is an opportunity to get a glimpse into a rare form of inspirational leadership draped in compassion and humanitarianism. Oftentimes during this national holiday, conversations about his contributions are centered on his “I Have A Dream” speech. Inasmuch as the speech was remarkable, conscience-searing and life-transforming, there was much suffering, sacrifice and surrendering that Dr. King made on behalf of a movement from which we all have benefited. It was his ultimate sacrifice that brings us together every year to reflect, remember and remind ourselves of our indebtedness to the Dreamer.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tri State
psychologytoday.com

Putting Things into Spiritual Perspective

Spirituality often entails a relationship with something existing outside the five senses. A spiritual perspective helps people navigate challenges more effectively because it can give them a sense of purpose in their lives. Many patients’ subconscious endorse the idea that they existed in a previous life and will exist following...
RELIGION
Enid News and Eagle

COLUMN: Changing our perspective

As this column is being written, the James Webb Space Telescope is making its way to a position in space where it will be able to begin its observations of the early universe and view alien planetary systems. For the most part, things appear to be going to plan. But...
ASTRONOMY
farmforum.net

Prairie Doc Perspective: SMART resolutions

With 2022 nearly upon us, so too is the tradition of the New Year’s resolution. Merriam-Webster defines the New Year’s resolution as “a promise to do something differently in the new year.” I would argue that in practice, the resolution is less of a promise and more of a hope or intention.
LIFESTYLE
montpelierbridge.org

Perspective on the Folks Living Outside

This work is humbling, it causes you to lose whatever caricature you had about those living outdoors and take seriously their plight. You learn their stories and senses of humor. You learn how folks have worked out of homelessness, taking quiet pride in their accomplishments. You learn how some never stop with self-doubt, yet forge ahead. You learn how a marriage gone bad, a death, a bad choice — has dragged them out of the middle class and onto the street. You see the ongoing cost to dignity, from contempt of passersby to the existential struggle getting from point A to point B. It is humbling to see how folks respond, often with grit and a sense of dignity. These are moments of grace.
MONTPELIER, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
PBS
AFP

US Capitol assault probe subpoenas social media giants

The congressional committee investigating the January 6, 2021 storming of the US Capitol on Thursday subpoenaed records from YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Reddit that would detail the use of social media in the attack. The subpoenas were sent to YouTube parent Alphabet (Google) and Facebook parent Meta in addition to Twitter and Reddit.
CONGRESS & COURTS
fox5dc.com

The Paolini Perspective: Episode 180

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Patrick and Sarah return from Christmas break to talk on-going mask mandates in Montgomery County, Maryland. Prince George's County schools and other's going to virtual learning. Chicago teachers' union voting to go virtual. Plus, Washington Football Team announcing they will change their name, and who's...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Panhandle Post

Prairie Doc Perspectives: Humanity in medicine

What does it mean to practice humanity in medicine? The phrase is used as a tagline and in book titles. Humanity and compassion in medicine is touted as something to aspire to, a noble accomplishment. But in reality, the biomedical model of health, the business model for healthcare, is not set up to support it. Algorithms and best practices set forth by insurance companies and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid do not account for the time required to establish meaningful human interaction between patient and caregiver.
HEALTH
northernpublicradio.org

Perspective: New Year epiphanies

This new year certainly began on an inhospitably icy note. From the snow that fell on New Year’s Day to the bitterly cold weather this week, January proves it’s not for the faint of heart. Thinking about today’s date, January 6th, I’m struck by its significance as the...
RELIGION
The Guardian

Ending religion lessons in schools leads to overall decline in belief but not morals

Losing My Religion was one of the defining songs of my youth, thanks to REM. Rather more importantly (unless you care a lot about teenage angst) our collective loss of belief matters hugely for how society has evolved. When I was born, twice as many of us were Christians as had no religion. Today, more of us are atheists than Christians and it appears only slightly over half of British Christians believe in God. We see a similar picture across Europe, even if globally religion is in less of a retreat.
EDUCATION
Daily Gate City

Democracy or Autocracy?

It’s not all politics, it’s not politics at all. We are in a battle for the “soul of America.” The choice is clear: democracy or autocracy. Each American faces a choice. We choose democracy. As American citizens, where do you stand?. Jack and Jan Moore. Fort...
POLITICS
Nature.com

Broaden your scientific audience with video animation

Academic writing can go only so far. Use video and animations in plain language to explain why your research matters, says Alvina Lai. Alvina Lai is an associate professor at University College London. Her research involves genetics, statistics, modelling and informatics. You have full access to this article via your...
COMPUTERS
Daily Gate City

AP Top Stories January 13 P

Here’s the latest for Thursday, January 13: Supreme court says no to employee vaccine requirement; US to distribute free COVID tests, masks; Biden pushes for voting legislation; Scientists say 2021 was sixth hottest year on record. Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license...
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Gate City

Weingarten: Omicron is the enemy, not teachers

The president of the American Federation of Teachers says teachers are trying to keep schools open. (Jan.13) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/61bbc3b4226244eea8594e85c683d323.
EDUCATION
Daily Gate City

Today in History for January 15th

Highlights of Today in History: Martin Luther King, Junior born; Richard Nixon suspends U.S. offensive in Vietnam;Queen Elizabeth the First crowned;Work completed on Pentagon;first Super Bowl takes place. Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/eb198fd852654e848fca1bed17ea6cb4.
INSTAGRAM

Comments / 0

Community Policy