Better Vaccine Stock: Ocugen vs. Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Shares of Ocugen Inc. OCGN, +6.40% were up 8.1% in premarket trading on Monday, two days after a preprint came out Friday outlining Phase 2 clinical trial results for a COVID-19 booster dose being developed by Bharat Biotech, a privately held biotech based in Hyderabad. A preprint is a type of preliminary medical research that has not been peer-reviewed and is a common way to put out scientific information during the pandemic. The 184 participants in the study reported an increase in neutralizing antibody titers in the mid-stage study after receiving a booster dose of Covaxin. The experimental COVID-19 vaccine has not been approved or authorized in the U.S.; however, it's received emergency authorization in more than 17 countries. Ocugen's stock is down 10.7% so far this year, while the S&P 500.

MARKETS ・ 7 DAYS AGO