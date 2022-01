Despite evidence that pregnant people are at high risk of serious disease, many remain unvaccinated. You have full access to this article via your institution. COVID-19 can strike hard and fast — especially when you are pregnant. Alison Cahill, a specialist in maternal–fetal medicine at the Dell Medical School in Austin, Texas, vividly remembers a patient from the first wave of the pandemic who was 26 weeks pregnant and woke up one morning with a cough. Her condition declined so rapidly that she was admitted to hospital that evening. Within six hours, she had been transferred to the intensive-care unit (ICU), where she was sedated so that she could be placed on a heart-lung bypass machine. Owing to safety precautions, her husband had to communicate with the medical team from the parking area.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO