ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bears request interview with Todd Bowles

By Josh Alper
NBC Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles has another team interested in his head coaching services. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Bears have requested an interview with Bowles...

profootballtalk.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Troy Aikman’s Comment On Cowboys-49ers Is Going Viral

FOX NFL broadcaster and former Cowboy great Troy Aikman didn’t seem to be too happy that he and Joe Buck were in Tampa Bay rather than Dallas. As Buck teased the next Sunday NFC playoff matchup between the Cowboys and 49ers on CBS, Aikman voiced his displeasure with some coded language.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw Called Out For What He Said On Sunday

FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw faced some criticism for what he said about the Philadelphia Eagles defense on Sunday morning. Bradshaw, a Hall of Fame quarterback turned analyst for FOX, believed the Philadelphia Eagles’ secondary could be their weakness against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon.
NFL
The Spun

JuJu Smith-Schuster Makes Major Announcement Before Steelers-Chiefs Game

Despite suffering a serious shoulder injury earlier this season, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster returned to practice on Thursday. With the playoffs about to begin, the Pro Bowl wideout just made a major announcement on his Twitter account. Smith-Schuster has announced that he will take the field on Sunday...
NFL
The Spun

Arch Manning Rumored To Be Focusing On 5 Schools

Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, is the top college football recruit in the country. The five-star quarterback has scholarship offers from nearly every major program. The class of 2023 product has been taking his time with his recruitment, though he could be getting closer to a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Buccaneers#Bills#American Football#Nfl Media#Jets#G M
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Russell Wilson News

Aaron Rodgers will reportedly not be the only star National Football League quarterback to explore his options this offseason. There’s been a lot of speculation about Russell Wilson as of late. While the Seattle Seahawks quarterback has said his plan is to stick around and compete for Super Bowls, he will reportedly explore his options this offseason.
NFL
NBC Sports

Bruce Arians slaps helmet, throws elbow at Andrew Adams

Sunday’s game between the Eagles and the Buccaneers included a moment during which Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians went after defensive back Andrew Adams, physically. It came after a muffed punt by Philadelphia receiver Jalen Reagor. Arians, in order to keep Adams from drawing a flag for pulling an opponent off the pile, slapped Adams in the helmet and followed with an elbow.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Panthers GM gets brutally honest on Cam Newton’s future

The Carolina Panthers had one of the most bizarre quarterback situations in the league this year. They started off the year as hot as any team led by Sam Darnold, who slipped into a slump and then suffered an injury that kept him out for an extended period. During that time, the Panthers brought back Cam Newton, who was then thrust into a two- and sometimes three- quarterback rotation with Darnold and backup P.J. Walker when all three were healthy and active. Newton’s age and concerns about his ability raised questions about if he would be in Carolina next season. Panthers GM Scott Fitterer addressed those concerns with a brutally honest take on Newton’s future during an appearance on WFNZ’s The Clubhouse with Kyle Bailey.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Bruce Arians Reveals Why He Smacked A Buccaneers Player

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a pretty easy win over the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card round on Sunday afternoon. However, things got a little tense on the Buccaneers sideline late in the second half. Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians was seen smacking one of his players in...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Derek Carr’s future with Raiders gets first major hint

The Las Vegas Raiders overcame a myriad of obstacles to make the playoffs this season. As they prepare to face the Cincinnati Bengals, they will have to get serious about the team’s future regardless of the outcome. The most important factor of Las Vegas’ future is the Derek Carr situation.
NFL
CBS Boston

How The Patriots Reacted To Their 47-17 Playoff Loss To Bills

BOSTON (CBS) — That was brutal. Embarrassing. Toss in whatever adjective you’d like to describe the Patriots’ 47-17 Wild Card loss to the Bills. No matter how you define it, the loss ended New England’s 2021 season. It was a year that started with some extra juice with rookie quarterback Mac Jones taking over and a defense that looked to be one of the best in the NFL. There was a lot of hope that the Patriots would be back in the postseason after a one-year absence, and those expectations felt a little low when the Pats shook off a tough...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday’s Calvin Ridley News

Earlier this season, Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley stepped away from the field to focus on his mental health. According to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, this situation involving Ridley’s self assessment has not changed, but the Falcons are still holding out hope that they’ll have their 27-year-old wideout back for the 2022 season.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy