Adam Thielen feels great after “pretty easy” ankle surgery

By Josh Alper
NBC Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVikings wide receiver Adam Thielen hurt his ankle in Week 13 and missed all but 23 of the team’s remaining offensive snaps as a result. Thielen wound up having surgery on the ankle a couple of weeks ago and...

