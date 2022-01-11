ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Starbucks workers in 9 cities looking to unionize

By Keleigh Beeson
KSNT News
KSNT News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IBSXC_0diSYGE600

( NewsNation Now ) — A second Starbucks location in Buffalo voted to unionize Monday as employees at the first location returned to work after a five-day strike closed their doors. It was the union’s first major action since voting to organize in December.

Kansas asks you to quarantine if you’ve been to these places

Now, Starbucks employees in several other states are following suit, with workers at a location in Ohio announcing Monday that they will begin the process to unionize.

Locations in Massachusetts, Tennessee, New York, Illinois, Colorado, Arizona, Washington and Oregon are also looking to secure what they are calling “appropriate wages and working conditions.”

“Once we have a union, we will be able to hold our company accountable to its own ethics and to its promises,” said Joseph Nappi, a Starbucks employee. “I just hope that Starbucks knows that we are not intimidated. We are not scared.”

Employees of the store in Buffalo walked off the job Wednesday, saying they lacked the staff and resources to work safely amid surging COVID cases.

“The company has again shown that they continue to put profits above people,” Starbucks Workers United said in a statement.

A company spokesperson said Starbucks has met and exceeded Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, including offering vaccine and isolation pay. The spokesperson also noted that all Buffalo area stores have been operating as “grab and go” locations since last week.

Brittany Groff has been an employee of Starbucks for five years and says the company paid for her education at Arizona State University.  Still, she says the terms of employment during the pandemic have not been fair.

“The things we are looking for and hoping for are more fair compensation, especially considering how much the company itself makes,” Groff said. “It’s not really fair for us to be working as hard as we are through this pandemic and sometimes struggling to pay our bills.”

As for prices, some experts, including a law professor at University at Buffalo, have said they don’t see major changes heading for consumers at this point.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KSNT News

Disagreements over Delta 8 legality leaves local stores in limbo

TOPEKA (KSNT)– Debates surrounding Delta-8 in Kansas are heating up as Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced his guidance following questions from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. Delta-8 is just one molecular bond away from Delta-9, which is more commonly known as marijuana. Although according to the CDC, the high of Delta-8 has about 50-75% of […]
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

$7M worth of PPE left outside, damaged in rainstorm

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) — About $7 million worth of surplus personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies, purchased by a Northern California county earlier in the coronavirus pandemic, was damaged in recent rainstorms after it was left outside for months, officials said Friday. San Mateo County officials acknowledged the disaster following a KGO news report, published Thursday, that […]
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Topeka, KS
Society
City
Washington, KS
State
Tennessee State
State
New York State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
City
Topeka, KS
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
Local
Kansas Society
State
Oregon State
City
Buffalo, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsnation#Covid#Starbucks Workers United#Arizona State University
KSNT News

Topeka Vendors Market hosts new monthly event for creators and farmers

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The cold isn’t going to get in the way of this crossover. On Saturday, the downtown venue hosted the first of many new 2022 events. Topeka Vendors Market partnered with local creators for the Farmers and Makers Market. Collaborating with local organizations and bringing more people to the market district. In addition […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KU will not share hazing investigation with police

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The University of Kansas suspended two fraternities for hazing earlier this month, but officials don’t plan to share their investigation with police. Phi Gamma Delta and Phi Delta Theta were both suspended from campus for five years because of the incidents university officials found, which included assaults, sleep deprivation, forced workouts, […]
LAWRENCE, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Ethics
NewsBreak
Starbucks
KSNT News

City of Topeka prepping for rough winter weekend

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Capital City is in for a tough night, with a winter weather advisory hitting Topeka starting Friday at 10 p.m. through noon on Saturday. Current expectations are setting snow between 1 to 3 inches. In areas west of Topeka, only a light dusting is expected while near Doniphan county 2 to […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Substitute shortage hitting Kansas hard – what you can do to help

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Schools across the state are doing everything they can to keep the doors open. That isn’t an easy task with critical staff shortages in every aspect of education. The Kansas Commissioner of Education, Randy Watson estimates that school districts are seeing between 14% to 40% of staff members out at the moment. […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Federal program available to help Kansans cover energy costs

(KSNT) – Kansans can now take advantage of up to $1,400 in federal funding to help cover their gas and electric bills. According to a recent announcement from Evergy, Kansas customers are encouraged to apply for the federally funded Low-Income Energy Assistance Program. Applications are open from now till 5:00 p.m. on March 31, 2022. […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Omni Circle Group in Topeka awarded $360,000 grant to support minority small business development

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Omni Circle Group in Topeka has been awarded a grant to support minority small business development. The money is provided by the Kauffman Foundation’s Entrepreneurship Support Team. The group has been given $300,000 to support the growth and development of minority entrepreneurs. The Kauffman Foundation also awarded the group an additional $60,000 […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Delivery drivers still face challenges even with “typical” snow

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Hopefully you were able to stay nice and warm Saturday. For some workers, that isn’t an option. Even though Saturday’s snow event was typical, it still created challenges for drivers. Thankfully for this round, ice wasn’t a major problem on the roads. Glory Days Pizza Assistant Manager Melody Reynolds says when this […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy