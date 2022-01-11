ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia snaps 41-year title drought with 33-18 win over Bama

By The Associated Press
 6 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Stetson Bennett delivered the biggest throws of his storybook career and Georgia’s defense sealed the sweetest victory in program history, vanquishing rival Alabama 33-18 to win the College Football Playoff title game.

The Bulldogs won their first national championship in 41 years. Bennett connected with Adonai Mitchell on a 40-yard touchdown to give Georgia a 19-18 lead with 8:09 left. He then hooked up with Brock Bowers for a 15-yard TD on a screen to put the Bulldogs up with with 3:33 left. The final blow came from the defense. Kelee Ringo intercepted an underthrown deep ball down the sideline by Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young and returned 79 yards for a touchdown.

