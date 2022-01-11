ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Crews investigating cause of north Tulsa house fire

By FOX23.com News Staff
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30QnR8_0diSXaeJ00
House fire on West Newton Street

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department is investigating the cause of a house fire in north Tulsa.

The front half of a house at 1013 West Newton Street was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters got to the scene.

Firefighters aren’t sure if this home was vacant, or if homeless people were staying here to keep warm.

They found a lot of debris scattered around the front of the house.

Tulsa fire was able to save a dog from the house, but her puppies did not survive.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Collinsville couple arrested for animal cruelty

COLLINSVILLE, Okla. — According to the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO), they arrested a couple in Collinsville for animal cruelty. TCSO received a tip that led deputies to the home of Ronald and Cassandra Ainsworth. A boxer was found barely moving in the couple’s front yard, tied to...
COLLINSVILLE, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Stillwater hospital nearing a breaking point with current COVID-19 situation

STILLWATER, Okla. — A Stillwater hospital said that they are nearing a breaking point with the current COVID-19 situation. In an emotional interview, the President and CEO of Stillwater Medical described the rare ‘code green disaster declaration.’ A code green is put into place whenever there is an external disaster — in this case, the OSU parade crash.
STILLWATER, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tulsa, OK
Accidents
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Accidents
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa’s MLK Day Parade will go on

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa’s 43rd annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade is moving forward, despite the pandemic. The parade is asking people to wear masks because of Tulsa’s high COVID-19 numbers. This year’s theme is “Hope and Action: The fierce urgency of now.”. The parade...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
52K+
Followers
88K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy