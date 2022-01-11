Mike Walden: Clear Possibility We Will Have a Recession In Late 2022

Andrea Widburg of the American Thinker explains how reality is causing problems for Democrats’ plans to address COVID-19. Biden ran on a promise: He was going to federalize the COVID response and end COVID in America. He introduced vaccine mandates for federal employees and those doing business with the federal government and had OSHA do the same for every business with more than 100 employees. Various states, cities, and businesses, especially when it came to healthcare, followed suit. We were also told that, if we even breathed the same air as a COVID person, we had to quarantine ourselves for ten days. In the last two days, that promised federal response, COVID mandates, and quarantines have all fallen apart, thanks to the very contagious but seemingly relatively harmless Omicron variant.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 19 DAYS AGO