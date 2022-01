With more than 2.2 million cars sold in 2021, the BMW core brand had a record year, managing to reclaim the sales crown after Mercedes’ five-year dominance. The German luxury car brand’s popularity is reflected in a new study conducted by Compare The Market to determine the most searched automaker of the past 12 months. In a year during which new car sales were greatly impacted by the microchip shortage and to a lesser extent by the coronavirus pandemic, Toyota topped the rankings for the second year in a row. Based on Google Trends data collected from 154 countries, nearly a third of searches last year had the word “Toyota” in them as approximately 31% googled the Japanese mainstream car brand.

CARS ・ 8 DAYS AGO