CORAL SPRINGS (CBSMiami/AP) — A South Florida man remains in jail without bond after being charged in the shooting death of a real estate agent, in a case of mistaken identity. According to authorities, recently evicted 51-year-old Raymond Reese fatally shot Sara Trost, because he mistakenly thought she was his former landlord. Trost had been waiting outside a home in Coral Springs, two days before Christmas, waiting to meet with a potential buyer when she was fatally shot, according to Coral Springs Police. “It was just a mistaken identity. She never even got out of the car,” Rabbi Shuey Biston of Chabad of...

CORAL SPRINGS, FL ・ 12 DAYS AGO