Black Diamond Therapeutics wins FDA nod to start clinical trial for cancer therapy

By Dulan Lokuwithana
 6 days ago
Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) has added ~21.8% in the pre-market on above-average volume after announcing that the FDA cleared its investigational new drug (IND) application for BDTX-1535 for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM) and...

