Donate Blood & Qualify for Superbowl Tickets

(OLNEY/NEWTON) The American Red Cross has announced a national blood crisis that could be dangerous for all patients across the country and here in downstate Illinois. In fact, with the blood inventory at crisis levels, doctors are now being forced to decide which patients receive blood transfusions and who must wait, a truly dire situation. The ARC is very much in need of all platelets and all blood types, and all donors are encouraged to get out and give blood at their next earliest opportunity. The next area Richland County Blood Drive will be this Thursday, at the Olney VFW, from 12:00 to 5:00, sponsored by the Olney Rotary Club. If folks can’t make it Thursday to give blood in Olney, call the American Red Cross’ Blood Donation Center in Effingham for a specific appointment time to give blood, at 800-733-2767 or go online to the ARC’s website, at redcrossblood.org/local/homepage/location/effingham.

OLNEY, IL ・ 6 DAYS AGO