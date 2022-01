(Boston, MA) Digital COVID-19 Vaccine Cards are now available to anyone who has been vaccinated in Massachusetts. Governor Charlie Baker announced Monday a new tool that will allow vaccinated individuals to access their records online. The new tool is available at MyVaxRecords.Mass.Gov. The online system asks for a user’s date of birth, mobile phone number or email address associated with the vaccine record, and vaccine manufacturer. A QR code is then generated that can be saved to their phone or Apple Wallet, printed, or saved in the photos folder. Users can also generate a digital vaccine card for proof of vaccine should it be required.

BOSTON, MA ・ 6 DAYS AGO