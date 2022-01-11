ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
#NEWSNUT: Whatcha You Goin’ Do With Bambi In Your Trunk?

By thekelleyshow
 6 days ago

#NEWSNUT w/ Matt Harris Whatcha goin’ do with all that junk? All that junk in your trunk? Well this lady has a surprise in her trunk.. Ladies & Gentlemen.. It’s BAMBI. Pennsylvania got stopped by Police for a DUI and they found a deer in her trunk! Apparently the lady hit the deer thinking she killed the poor animal. Once the police saw the animal in the trunk of the car, the immediately knew the deer was alive. If you hit an animal and I thought you killed it, would you pick it up and place it in your trunk? Let us know in the comments below!

