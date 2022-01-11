ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CV Sciences Launches +PlusCBD Pain Relief Topicals With Products For Athletes, Arthritis Patients

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB:CVSI) is launching +PlusCBD Pain Relief topicals. The San Diego-based supplier and manufacturer of hemp cannabidiol (CBD) products confirmed Tuesday that the new line of topicals consists of four unique over-the-counter products formulated to pinpoint sources of minor pain and aches. These products contain active ingredients such as warming camphor and cooling menthol along with premium hemp-derived CBD and other natural emollients for skin-softening effects.

“CV Sciences strives to create meaningful impacts on the health and wellness of all consumers,“ Joseph Dowling, CEO of CV Sciences told Benzinga. “Our team is constantly deriving unique formulations and evaluating new ingredients to create products that relieve problems as specific as muscle and joint pain. The new PlusCBD Pain Relief product line is the latest step in our mission to improve consumers’ quality of life using non-invasive and holistic approaches.”

+PlusCBD Pain Relief Topicals Details

The +PlusCBD Pain Relief Sport Recovery Stick is crafted for athletes and fitness enthusiasts who are active and on the go. This topical anti-inflammatory and analgesic stick is intended to provide temporary relief related to pain and inflammation while facilitating recovery from physical activity. It is available in a convenient travel size to use on the go.

Another topical analgesic cream, the +PlusCBD Pain Relief Penetrating Cream is formulated to maximize the icy-heat effects of camphor and menthol, formulated with hemp-derived CBD to alleviate occasional pain of sore muscles and aching joints.

The +PlusCBD Pain Relief Muscle Cream can provide relief to individuals managing temporary muscle pain, stiffness or soreness related to tension, stress, overuse and minor injuries.

Finally, the +PlusCBD Pain Relief Arthritis Cream is formulated for arthritis, which affects over 22% of adults in the United States. The product’s ingredients specifically target the joints to relieve arthritis-related pain and discomfort.

“Finding new ways to improve our customers’ quality of life is at the heart of what we do at CV,” Dowling stated. “Our latest range of Over-the-Counter Pain Relief topical products offer a non-invasive, holistic alternative to other OTC pain relievers, using the highest quality hemp-derived CBD, and camphor and menthol to alleviate common sources of pain.”

Price Action

CV Sciences shares closed Monday market session 6.46% higher at 19 cents per share.

Photo: Courtesy of CV Sciences

