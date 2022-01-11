ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lackawanna County, PA

Eyewitness News Webcast: Tuesday, January 11th

By Sean Coffey
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A code blue is issued in Lackawanna County due to the cold weather. Plus, bullets struck several cars and homes in a Luzerne County neighborhood Monday. For more on those stories, and your latest forecast, watch this Eyewitness News Webcast.

WBRE

Carbondale teen missing found safe

CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) —  17-year-old Cora Wylie found. Wylie was reported missing by her father Wednesday evening. She found Saturday and is now home safely with her father.
CARBONDALE, PA
WBRE

Comfort from the cold in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — With these dangerously cold temperatures, efforts are underway to help people who need them now more than ever. A blue light shines on Wilkes-Barre Public Square. It’s a warning sign of sorts for those experiencing homelessness but it’s also a beacon of hope. “We’re still continuing to try to do outreach […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

Route 11 SB in Union County reopened, crash cleared

UNION TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Route 11 southbound in Union County has reopened after crews spent three hours clearing a crash. According to PennDOT a tractor-trailer jack-knifed on Route 11 near the Port Trevorton Fire Company in Union Township just after midnight on Monday. Crews worked for nearly three hours to clear the scene. […]
UNION COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Pet Palooza took off at Lehighton Country Junction

LEHIGHTON, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The world’s largest general store held a Pet Palooza Saturday afternoon. The event at Country Junction in Lehighton included a puppy pageant and a reptile exhibit. Customers got the chance to pet exotic animals like a snake and an alligator named Caesar. Christina’s reptile and animal sanctuary was part of the […]
LEHIGHTON, PA
WBRE

Scranton’s Shiverfest braved cold temperatures

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An event for those tough enough to take to the river braved some of the coldest temperatures ever for the event. Lackawanna River conservation association held its annual Shiverfest Saturday. Kayakers launched at noon for the three-mile trek. They started at the Parker Street landing and ended at Sweeney’s Beach. Even […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Winter storm and high winds wreak havoc in Lackawanna County

DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The high wind remains a concern this morning there are power outages across our region. Schuylkill and Lackawanna counties are seeing the most with more than 1,000 customers dealing with outages. The winds have slightly died down compared to earlier Monday morning and the snow has just about stopped […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Mount Pocono sees treacherous road conditions after winter storm

MOUNT POCONO, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The winter weather is causing problems across the region leaving roads slippery and unsafe. Especially those roads in Mount Pocono where snow is still falling. PennDOT is recommending you don’t head out on the roads this morning unless absolutely necessary. Vehicle restrictions reflect Tier 2 of the commonwealth’s weather […]
MOUNT POCONO, PA
WBRE

WBRE

