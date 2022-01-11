ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US announces $308 million in aid for Afghans as crisis grows

By The Associated Press & Scripps National
 6 days ago
WASHINGTON — The White House has announced $308 million in additional humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan.

The new aid comes as Afghanistan edges toward a humanitarian crisis since the Taliban takeover nearly five months ago.

In a statement issued Tuesday, White House spokesperson Emily Horne says the new aid from the U.S. Agency for International Development will flow through independent humanitarian organizations.

The money will be used to provide shelter, health care, winterization assistance, emergency food aid, water, sanitation and hygiene services.

"The United States is committed to supporting the Afghan people and we continue to consider all options available to us. We stand with the people of Afghanistan," Horne said in a statement .

Afghanistan's long-troubled economy has been in a tailspin since the Taliban takeover last summer amid the U.S. military withdrawal from the country. Nearly 80% of its previous U.S.-backed government budget came from the international community.

The Independent

‘Covid was no joke’: AOC shares photos of her virus battle

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez announced that she had contracted Covid-19 in an Instagram post on Saturday, explaining that she has experienced debilitating symptoms even given the added protection provided by her vaccine.In the post she shared similar frustrations to many Americans, especially progressives, since the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) shifted its guidance to encourage those infected with Covid to return to work less than a week after first testing positive. The congresswoman’s office stated that she received two doses of the vaccine previously, and also received her booster late last year.The New Yorker noted that supposedly “mild” symptoms were...
CONGRESS & COURTS
