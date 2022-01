Nearly two years ago, as the first confirmed Covid-19 cases in the United State began trickling in, before scientists understood how SARS-CoV-2 affected and infected humans, numbers were all we had. Our grasp on the magnitude of what was becoming a global pandemic came from state and national statistics, like the numbers of new Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths. Not long after, in spring of 2020, some of the first people diagnosed with Covid-19 began speaking publicly about how their symptoms lasted longer than the two weeks public health experts said was the standard duration of infection. Since then, they —...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO