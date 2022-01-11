No injuries in oil well explosion

(Fargo, ND) -- The North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) and several other agencies responded to a two vehicle crash about seven miles south of Fargo. Initial investigations say the first vehicle, driven by 54-year-old George Carroll, was heading north on I-29 when his vehicle drove across a patch of ice. The report released by NDHP says Carroll lost control of the vehicle, which crossed the median into the south lane and struck a second vehicle, driven by 31-year-old Damian Barglof, head on.
Comments / 0