No injuries in oil well explosion

GALT (CBS13) — A duplex fire in galt leaves one family displaced, although crews were able to put out the fire with no firefighter or civilian injuries. The fire is believed to have originated from an air fryer that was left on while the tenants were not home. Fire is under control with no reports of injuries to civilians or firefighters. At least one family is displaced and the cause of the fire is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/JNPTYTPL27 — Cosumnes Fire Dept. (@CosumnesFire) January 15, 2022

GALT, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO