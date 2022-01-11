Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Son Archie Allegedly Gave His Baby Sister Lilibet Diana These Adorable Christmas Presents

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly trying to raise their two children to not be materialistic.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and son Archie Reuters

In its Jan. 17 issue, Star claimed that Prince Harry and Markle also want their kids to grow up knowing that the most important things in life are love and family.

So, on Christmas Day, the Sussexes didn’t give Archie and Lilibet expensive presents. And since Lilibet is still relatively young to remember the presents that she received, it was obvious that she was more drawn to the wrapper instead of the gift itself.