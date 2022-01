Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Casino stocks — Las Vegas Sands and Wynn Resorts saw their shares jump 14.1% and 8.6%, respectively, after the Macau government said the number of casinos allowed to operate there would remain limited at six. Licenses of the current operators – which include Wynn Macau, Sands China and MGM China – are set to expire this year. Shares of MGM Resorts slipped slightly.

