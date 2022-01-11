ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cold, becoming sunny Tuesday

By Jim Loboy
WYTV.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCold. Wind chills around and slightly above/below zero. Temperatures in the lower teens. Light coating of snow last night. Less than an inch. Side streets and untreated roads could be slick. Add a few extra minutes for travel. High today in the lower 20’s and wind chills...

