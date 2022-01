Drones are nothing new, but HG Robotics’ VETAL is a tail-sitting model that you probably haven’t seen before. This twin-rotor drone is actually designed for large-scale agricultural surveys as well as general surveillance monitoring. It’s built with military-grade materials and comes equipped with AI-based visual processing, all of which are optimized for long endurance flights. It’s ready to fly out of the box, as all the user need to do is unfold the landing gears, slide in the battery, and you’re ready to go within 2-minutes. Read more for a video and additional information.

ELECTRONICS ・ 18 HOURS AGO