Two men were killed and two others were hurt when their car crashed into a box truck early Sunday in Burlington County, officials said. Tyshaun Carter was driving south on Route 628 at about 4:15 a.m. when his vehicle struck a box truck that was making a left turn out of a driveway, according to State Police. The car then struck a utility pole and a tunnel that carries a drain under the road.

BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ ・ 2 HOURS AGO