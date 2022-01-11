Winter Storm Warning issued for Haines Borough and Lynn Canal by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 03:24:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. Target Area: Eastern Clinton; Eastern Essex; Northern Franklin; Northern St. Lawrence; Southeastern St. Lawrence; Southern Franklin; Southwestern St. Lawrence; Western Clinton; Western Essex WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 9 inches for a storm total of 5 to 11 inches. Southeast winds gusting as high as 55 mph along the western slopes of the southern and central Green Mountains. * WHERE...Portions of central and southern Vermont and northern New York. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute today. In combination with gusty winds, isolated to scattered power outages are possible, especially across southern Vermont where heavy, wet snow is expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snow will occur this morning between now and 10 AM when snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are expected. A brief period of sleet and rain is expected across the Adirondacks, the Champlain Valley, and much of Vermont during the afternoon.

