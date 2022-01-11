ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Winter Storm Warning issued for Haines Borough and Lynn Canal by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-11 03:44:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-11 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Clark, Floyd, Harrison, Jefferson, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 09:32:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-16 20:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Clark; Floyd; Harrison; Jefferson; Scott Light Wintry Mix Changing To Light Snow Through Early Evening A light wintry mix has overspread the area this afternoon, and could cause some light accumulations of sleet and snow in spots. Watch for a few slick spots on bridges and overpasses through evening.
CLARK COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Boone, Campbell, Grant, Kenton by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 12:35:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-16 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Boone; Campbell; Grant; Kenton LIGHT SNOW THIS AFTERNOON AND THIS EVENING Light snow will develop through the afternoon and continue through the evening hours. While significant accumulations are not expected, light accumulations of generally an inch, to as much as two inches, will be possible, depending on exact location. These light accumulations may create slippery conditions on roads and untreated surfaces. Please exercise extra caution if traveling through this evening.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cascade, Chouteau, Eastern Glacier, Eastern Pondera by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-18 00:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-19 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Cascade; Chouteau; Eastern Glacier; Eastern Pondera; Eastern Teton; Fergus; Judith Basin; Northern Rocky Mountain Front; Southern Rocky Mountain Front WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 5 AM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central and north central Montana. * WHEN...From Midnight tonight to 5 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning and evening commutes.
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
State
Alaska State
CBS Pittsburgh

Winter Weather: Storm Brings Over 6″ Of Snow To Pittsburgh Area

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — At the time I am writing this, snow is just now picking back up after the dry slot that we had talked about over the past couple of days moved in. WEATHER LINKS Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos It’s easy to say that this is the ‘half-way point’ of this event but that is only partially true. As we are now on the backside of this system, temperatures are now dropping. This means we will start to see a lighter, fluffier snow coming down from here on out. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather...
PITTSBURGH, PA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Hickman by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 02:51:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-21 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 900 PM CST. Target Area: Hickman The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Tennessee Duck River At Centerville affecting Hickman County. Duck River At Columbia affecting Maury County. For the Duck River...including Manchester, Shelbyville, Pottsville, Milltown, Columbia, Centerville, Hurricane Mills...elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM EARLY THIS MORNING TO EARLY FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...Elevated river level caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Duck River At Centerville. * WHEN...From early this morning to early Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Flood waters will cover the flood plain along the river. Several roads near the river will be partially covered. In Centerville, Hickman Springs Road and Defeated Creek Road will be affected. Leatherwood Road between Shady Grove and Primm Springs near Tottys Bend will also be affected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 18.4 feet and rising. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 21.9 feet early tomorrow afternoon. - Action stage is 17.0 feet. - Flood stage is 22.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
HICKMAN COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Oneida, Southern Oneida by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 04:53:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 06:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Oneida; Southern Oneida SNOW, HEAVY AT TIMES WILL CONTINUE THROUGH 6 AM, SLEET MAY ALSO MIX IN Current radar and observations show moderate to occasionally heavy snow across the entire area. Some sleet may also mix in at times. These conditions are expected to continue through at least 6 AM EST. Snowfall rateS will be around 1 inch per hour, but locally could reach 2 inches per hour in heavier bursts. Use plenty of caution if your must travel early this morning and be prepared for the winter travel conditions. Untreated roads will be snow packed and snow covered.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Licking by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 14:26:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iln as well as on our Facebook and Twitter pages. Target Area: Licking WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches, with locally higher amounts. Some brief mixing with sleet is also possible. * WHERE...Licking County. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
LICKING COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Eastern Clinton, Eastern Essex, Northern Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 03:24:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-18 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. Target Area: Eastern Clinton; Eastern Essex; Northern Franklin; Northern St. Lawrence; Southeastern St. Lawrence; Southern Franklin; Southwestern St. Lawrence; Western Clinton; Western Essex WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST TUESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 9 inches for a storm total of 5 to 11 inches. Southeast winds gusting as high as 55 mph along the western slopes of the southern and central Green Mountains. * WHERE...Portions of central and southern Vermont and northern New York. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute today. In combination with gusty winds, isolated to scattered power outages are possible, especially across southern Vermont where heavy, wet snow is expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snow will occur this morning between now and 10 AM when snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are expected. A brief period of sleet and rain is expected across the Adirondacks, the Champlain Valley, and much of Vermont during the afternoon.
CLINTON COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Holmes, Lorain, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 01:54:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Holmes; Lorain; Wayne WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches bringing total accumulations to 5 to 8 inches. * WHERE...Lorain, Wayne and Holmes counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
HOLMES COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Broome, Chenango, Delaware, Otsego by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 17:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorist to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways, and traffic conditions. Target Area: Broome; Chenango; Delaware; Otsego WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna, Wayne, Lackawanna, and Pike counties. In New York, Chenango, Otsego, Broome and Delaware counties. * WHEN...Until 5 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates this evening could reach up to 1 inch per hour at times up until midnight, then precipitation will become a icy mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Clark, Crawford, Dubois, Floyd, Harrison, Jefferson, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 22:52:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Indiana, for Indiana Road Conditions please visit https://pws.trafficwise.org/pws In Kentucky, for Kentucky Road Conditions please visit http://goky.ky.gov Target Area: Clark; Crawford; Dubois; Floyd; Harrison; Jefferson; Orange; Perry; Scott; Washington WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST /7 AM CST/ MONDAY * WHAT...Light snow and hazardous road conditions. Snow accumulations of 1 inch or less. * WHERE...Portions of and south central Indiana and north central, northwest and south central Kentucky. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EST /7 AM CST/ Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
CLARK COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Fairfield, Hocking, Licking, Pickaway, Pike, Ross, Scioto by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 03:12:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iln as well as on our Facebook and Twitter pages. Target Area: Fairfield; Hocking; Licking; Pickaway; Pike; Ross; Scioto WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow continuing. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Portions of Central and South Central Ohio. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Clay, Cumberland, Fentress, Jackson, Overton, Pickett, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 06:25:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-17 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Clay; Cumberland; Fentress; Jackson; Overton; Pickett; Putnam; White WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow Showers. Additional one, to around two higher elevations of Upper Cumberland Region, inches of snowfall accumulation expected. * WHERE...Upper Cumberland Region of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...This snowfall will enhance already hazardous road conditions from previous snowfall occurrence, especially during morning or evening commute times.
CLAY COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Boyd, Carter, Greenup, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 04:32:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 13:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Additional information can be found at https://www.weather.gov/rlx as well as on our Facebook and Twitter pages. Target Area: Boyd; Carter; Greenup; Lawrence WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 3 inches. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Ohio, northeast Kentucky and central, northeast, northern, southeast, southern and western West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. In addition, power outages will be possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Expect reduced visibilities at times in heavy snow.
BOYD COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Branch, Hillsdale, St. Joseph by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 07:30:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Branch; Hillsdale; St. Joseph Patchy freezing drizzle Patchy freezing drizzle has caused a light icy glaze on some untreated roads and sidewalks this morning. Drivers are urged to exercise caution if traveling this morning. Leave extra time to reach your destination and leave plenty of space between the cars in front of you.
BRANCH COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bradford, Northern Wayne, Susquehanna by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 01:47:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 03:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bradford; Northern Wayne; Susquehanna SNOW, HEAVY AT TIMES WILL CONTINUE THROUGH 3 AM, SLEET MAY ALSO MIX IN Current radar and observations show moderate to occasionally heavy snow across the entire area. Some sleet may also mix in at times. These conditions are expected to continue through at least 3 AM EST. Snowfall rate will be around 1 inch per hour, but locally could reach 2 inches per hour in heavier bursts. Use plenty of caution if your must travel early this morning and be prepared for the winter travel conditions. Untreated roads will be snow packed and snow covered.
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Western Greenbrier by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-17 07:12:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Please report snow and sleet accumulations via email at rnk.skywarn@noaa.gov or by calling the National Weather Service toll free at...1...866...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. Leave a message with your observation and the specific location where it occurred. You can also post your report to National Weather Service Blacksburg Facebook page and on Twitter. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Western Greenbrier WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 6 inches are expected. * WHERE...The western half of Greenbrier County, WV. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow covered roads. Blowing snow may result in localized white-out conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will gust up to 55 mph at times through the day. These strong winds, combined with snow accumulations, may down tree limbs and cause power outages.
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dearborn, Franklin, Ohio, Ripley, Switzerland, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 09:32:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-16 21:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dearborn; Franklin; Ohio; Ripley; Switzerland; Union WINTRY MIX THIS EVENING A wintry mix of snow and sleet will be present this evening. Brief periods of freezing rain will also be possible. Please remain alert and use caution if you have to travel this evening.
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 21:32:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allegany; Cattaraugus; Chautauqua HEAVY SNOWFALL MOVING INTO WESTERN NEW YORK An area of heavy snowfall is tracking north into Western New York. Snowfall rates of 1-3 inches per hour will be possible within this area of heavy snowfall for several hours into the overnight. Heavy snowfall will cause hazardous driving conditions with slippery snow covered roads and greatly reduced visibility. If traveling, allow extra time to reach your destination, and give extra room between you and the vehicle in front of you.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY

