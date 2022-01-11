Winter Storm Warning issued for Haines Borough and Lynn Canal by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-16 17:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-17 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorist to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways, and traffic conditions. Target Area: Broome; Chenango; Delaware; Otsego WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna, Wayne, Lackawanna, and Pike counties. In New York, Chenango, Otsego, Broome and Delaware counties. * WHEN...Until 5 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates this evening could reach up to 1 inch per hour at times up until midnight, then precipitation will become a icy mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain.
