Winning fixes everything, or so the saying goes. Fans in Indianapolis have a long history of facing what might be the toughest or most emotionally challenging professional sports reality imaginable. The market is too small to attract the best talent, most of the time, and that is true for the Colts and the Pacers. The sports culture is too ingrained (Indianapolis is truly a World Class sports city and culture) and the owners have too much competitive spirit or integrity to tank their way into better draft positions to gain access to marquee players.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO