Columbia, MO

No one hurt after central Columbia home catches on fire

By Zachary Farwell
 6 days ago
The Columbia Fire Department responded to house fire in the 1500 block of Stone Street early on the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. Firefighters said four people in the home made it safely out.
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The cause of a house fire in central Columbia early on Tuesday morning is under investigation.

Firefighters responded to the home in the 1500 block of Stone Street near the Business Loop around 3 a.m. Firefighters said smoke was found coming from the back of the home.

Crews found the fire in the attic after firefighters pulled down the ceiling in a back bedroom. According to the fire department, four people inside of the home were able to safely make it outside.

Some firefighters were released from the scene around 3:45 a.m. after searching for hotspots. The fire department requested a fire marshal to investigate the cause of the fire.

The department said later in a news release that the fire caused about $6,000 in damage and was likely electrical.

ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

