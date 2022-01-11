No one hurt after central Columbia home catches on fire
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)
The cause of a house fire in central Columbia early on Tuesday morning is under investigation.
Firefighters responded to the home in the 1500 block of Stone Street near the Business Loop around 3 a.m. Firefighters said smoke was found coming from the back of the home.
Crews found the fire in the attic after firefighters pulled down the ceiling in a back bedroom. According to the fire department, four people inside of the home were able to safely make it outside.
Some firefighters were released from the scene around 3:45 a.m. after searching for hotspots. The fire department requested a fire marshal to investigate the cause of the fire.
The department said later in a news release that the fire caused about $6,000 in damage and was likely electrical.
