No one hurt after central Columbia home catches on fire

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

The cause of a house fire in central Columbia early on Tuesday morning is under investigation.

Firefighters responded to the home in the 1500 block of Stone Street near the Business Loop around 3 a.m. Firefighters said smoke was found coming from the back of the home.

Crews found the fire in the attic after firefighters pulled down the ceiling in a back bedroom. According to the fire department, four people inside of the home were able to safely make it outside.

Some firefighters were released from the scene around 3:45 a.m. after searching for hotspots. The fire department requested a fire marshal to investigate the cause of the fire.

The department said later in a news release that the fire caused about $6,000 in damage and was likely electrical.

