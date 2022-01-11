ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aptiv To Acquire Wind River From TPG Capital For $4.3B

By Shivani Kumaresan
  • Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) has agreed to acquire Wind River from TPG Capital for $4.3 billion in cash. Wind River's software enables the secure development, deployment, operations, and servicing of mission-critical intelligent systems.
  • Wind River generated approximately $400 million in revenues in 2021.
  • Led by Kevin Dallas, Wind River will continue to operate as a stand-alone business within Aptiv as part of the Advanced Safety & User Experience segment.
  • "The automotive industry is undergoing its largest transformation in over a century, as connected, software-defined vehicles increasingly become critical elements of the broader intelligent ecosystem," said Aptiv CEO Kevin Clark.
  • The acquisition is expected to close in the middle of 2022.
  • Aptiv plans to finance the transaction through a combination of cash and debt. It held $2.7 billion in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: APTV shares closed lower by 2.60% at $165.07 on Monday.

