ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

UPDATE 1-Euro zone bond yields broadly steady as Italy underperforms; Powell eyed

By Sara Rossi
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

(Adds details, quotes)

MILAN, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Italy’s government bonds underperformed their euro zone peers on Tuesday as markets remained focused on the path of U.S. monetary policy normalisation and surging inflation.

Bets that the Federal Reserve may lift interest rates as early as March have ignited a major sell-off on bond markets in the last few weeks.

Those remained in focus on Tuesday with Fed Chair Jerome Powell in comments prepared for delivery at a congressional hearing later in the day pledging “to prevent higher inflation from becoming entrenched”.

Some of Wall Street’s biggest banks now expect four U.S. interest increases this year starting in March, a more aggressive call than a week ago.

Bond yields kept near their recent highs on Tuesday and Germany’s 10-year yield was unchanged at -0.041% after rising to -0.025% on Monday, the highest since May 2019, and near positive territory.

Italy’s 10-year bond yield, which rolled over into a new benchmark, was up at 1.37% after briefly touching its highest level since June 2020 at 1.388%..

While a new underlying contract made the move in benchmark BTP yields appear large, investors were also worried about the country’s political stability should prime minister Mario Draghi leave his job and assume the presidency as parliament convenes this month to choose a new head of state.

The Italian-German 10-year yield spread widened to 140 bps.

“According to foreign investors, Draghi leaving his role as a prime minister to become head of state represents a major threat. If that happens we will probably see the BTP/Bund spread over the 160 basis points level,” said Saxo Bank strategist Althea Spinozzi.

“In the first quarter of 2022, as long as there will be political uncertainty, we will have spreads volatility,” she added.

Uncertainty over the Italian Presidential election as well as its implications for government stability and the reform agenda is rising, according to Carlo Capuano, Vice President, Global Sovereign Ratings at DBRS Morningstar.

The European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde reassured euro zone citizens worried about rising prices saying they can trust the ECB to stabilise inflation, which rose to a record 5% in December.

And ECB chief economist Philip Lane said the ECB does not see euro zone inflation above its 2% target in the medium term.

In the primary market, Spain raised 10 billion euros ($11.33 billion)from the sale of a new 10-year bond via syndication with demand over 63 billion euros.

And Portugal mandated a syndicate of banks for the sale of a 20-year bond, according to a memo seen by Reuters. ($1 = 0.8826 euros) (Reporting by Sara Rossi, additional reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; editing by Saikat Chatterjee, Ed Osmond, Alexandra Hudson)

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Asian shares mixed after China reports slowing growth

Shares were mixed in Asia on Monday after China reported that its economy expanded at an 8.1% annual pace in 2021, though growth slowed to half that level in the last quarter.Tokyo, Shanghai and Sydney rose, while Hong Kong and Seoul declined. The weakness in China's economy toward the end of 2021 is prompting suggestions Beijing should intervene to prop up growth with interest rate cuts or by injecting money into the economy through public works spending.Shortly before the growth data were released, the Chinese central bank announced a rate cut on medium-lending to commercial banks to the lowest...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Gold holds ground despite Fed's rate rise signals

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Gold prices held their ground on Monday, with expectations of monetary policy tightening in the United States capping gains. With U.S. markets closed for a public holiday, spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,820.50 per ounce by 1412 GMT, while U.S. gold futures had inched 0.2% higher to $1,820.50.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Mario Draghi
Person
Christine Lagarde
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS Euro zone: not that kind of inflation

Jan 17 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. EURO ZONE: NOT THAT KIND OF INFLATION (1221 GMT) Speaking of monetary tightening, it seems that ‘what kind of inflation’ is going to...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Nigeria's inflation rises in December after 8 months of decline

ABUJA, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Nigeria's double-digit inflation climbed to 15.63% in December after eight straight months of decline as prices for food and non-food items rose, the statistics office said on Monday. Inflation, which has been in double digits since 2016, rose by 0.23 percentage points from 15.40% in...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Bond Markets#Euro Zone#Government Bonds#European Central Bank#Powell Eyed#Milan#Reuters#The Federal Reserve#Fed Chair#0 041#0 025#Italian#Saxo Bank
24/7 Wall St.

The Price of This Household Item Is Soaring

The Federal Reserve and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said last May that they didn’t anticipate inflation to be a major problem and that any rise in prices would be temporary. Both the Fed and Yellen reversed course when it became evident that prices, particularly of consumer goods, are rising sharply. And essential to nearly all […]
BUSINESS
CNBC

Gold steady as higher yields, dollar counter inflation risks

Spot gold remains neutral in $1,815-$1,830/oz range — technicals. U.S. 10-year Treasury yields hover close to two-year peak. Weakness in Chinese economic data drag Asian shares lower. Gold prices held steady on Monday as market participants gauged the global economic policy outlook, with inflation-based demand for bullion countering hawkish...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Dollar edges up as traders assess Fed rate hike bets

LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The dollar edged higher on Monday as traders continued to hold on to dollars but took the view that Federal Reserve tightening plans were largely priced in, while the euro eased from Friday’s two-month high. An unexpected cut to key lending rates in China...
BUSINESS
Reuters

European shares edge higher ahead of earnings; China adds stimulus

LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - European shares recovered from Friday's losses on Monday as investors focused on company earnings and U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers entered a quiet period ahead of their meeting next week. Stock market moves in Asian trading were small and economic data from China was mixed: industrial...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Country
Portugal
Country
Germany
The Independent

Investors jittery over US interest rate rises

Investors ended the week on a cautious note with markets falling as fears build over just how much the US Federal Reserve will need to bump interest rates to combat rising inflation.Economic news from the US tends to filter down throughout Europe and the start of the country’s banking reporting season did little to calm nerves.This included the FTSE 100, which closed the day down 20.9 points, or 0.28%, at 7542.95 – although it was up on the start of the week.JPMorgan was the first US bank to announce results and said on Friday profits were strong, although investors...
STOCKS
Reuters

Stocks stumble, yields jump on rates outlook; oil rallies

NEW YORK, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Global stock markets stumbled again on Friday and U.S. Treasury yields climbed as cautious investors worried about how imminent U.S. interest rate hikes would affect the economy. A warning from the largest U.S. bank JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) that its profitability may fall...
STOCKS
The Independent

Senior ECB official: rate rise too soon could choke recovery

A senior European Central Bank official says that raising interest rates prematurely could “choke off the recovery,” comments that come as inflation in the 19-nation euro area has hit a record rate.The European Union s statistical office said Jan. 7 that the annual inflation rate rose to 5% in December — the highest level in the eurozone since recordkeeping began in 1997, breaking the previous record of 4.9% from November.That compounded pressure for the ECB to act on inflation since it has kept interest rates ultra-low to stimulate an economy recovering from the depths of the pandemic. At present,...
BUSINESS
Shore News Network

Stocks slip, bonds steady after inflation palpitations

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Nervous global stock markets tumbled on Thursday as the dollar wilted, after a drumbeat of hawkish remarks from Federal Reserve officials made clear that U.S. interest rates could rise as soon as March, putting an end to ultra-easy monetary conditions. Fed Governor Lael Brainard became...
STOCKS
The Independent

Asian stocks retreat as inflation augurs Fed rate hikes

Shares were mostly lower in Asia on Thursday after the latest report of surging prices in the U.S. appeared to keep the Federal Reserve on track to raise interest rates in coming months.Tokyo, Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul were lower while Sydney advanced. U.S. futures declined, with the contracts for both the S&P 500 and the Dow industrials 0.1% lower.Surging coronavirus cases in Asia have raised uncertainty about the pace of recovery from the pandemic. The omicron coronavirus variant has swept across Australia and other countries in the region despite high vaccination rates and strict border policies. Japan reported...
MARKETS
Reuters

Reuters

278K+
Followers
268K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy