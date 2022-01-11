ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle Allegedly Hoping To 'Expand' Families In 2022

Business Times
 6 days ago

The British Royal Family, like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, have faced several controversies throughout 2021. But, despite the challenges, they, also, had lots of things to celebrate, especially the arrival of the new members.

As the new year takes its footing, many seemingly believe that there will be new additions, as well, to the Windsor-Mountbatten clan. Sources said that the Duchess of Cambridge and Duchess of Sussex have hopes to "expand their families" sooner than later, according to OK! magazine.

In its new and upcoming issue, the publication covered what the royal insiders had to say about the matter. As stated, more royal babies are on the way, thanks to Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton.

Business Times

