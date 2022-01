If you back the Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign last summer for the AYN Odin Android handheld games console, you will be pleased to know that is creators have announced that shipping has now started on Monday, January 17, 2022. Unfortunately though only 200 units will be shipped today with the others hopefully rolling out to backers very soon for more details jump over to the official AYN Indiegogo campaign page or their official website by following the links below.

