The Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition tenkeyless gaming keyboard has dropped to $79.99 at Amazon. We did see this keyboard go as low as $75 during Black Friday, but other than that the street price is actually around $130. This is a huge discount on a very good gaming keyboard, which makes it a great deal even if it's a couple bucks above the lowest price. You can also find this price at a couple of other retailers including Best Buy.

ELECTRONICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO