Hawley objected to the measure's referencing of "violent insurrectionists." What happened: Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) said he would have opposed a resolution thanking Capitol personnel, including custodial and food preparation staff, for their work during the Jan. 6 insurrection and throughout the pandemic. In a statement included in the Congressional Record, Hawley said the bill was written to "score cheap partisan political points," objecting in particular to the use of the phrase "violent insurrectionists."

