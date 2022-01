For investors looking for more long-term investments that are "steady as she goes," residential REITs can provide both stability and growth. Because these shares represent very real and viable real estate investments, they can feel a lot more secure than investing in growth stocks that may start out with fewer assets and more debt. Residential REITs aren't sexy, but they represent vital property types society literally can't function without.

REAL ESTATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO