ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Rhule: Panthers will ‘look at everything’ at quarterback

By The Associated Press
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12xsFC_0diSKspQ00
Cam Newton and Sam Darnold Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold (14) hugs quarterback Cam Newton before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) ( Butch Dill)

CHARLOTTE — Having survived Black Monday, embattled coach Matt Rhule turned his attention to a number of issues facing the Carolina Panthers moving forward.

Such as how to fix the quarterback situation, hiring the right offensive coordinator, and upgrading a porous offensive line.

The Panthers are 10-23 in two seasons under Rhule and the team’s offense has been among the worst in the league. Rhule struck out last season with Teddy Bridgewater, while Sam Darnold and the return of Cam Newton failed to get the team any success this year as Carolina lost its last seven games — prompting “Fire Rhule” chants at the team’s home finale on Dec. 26.

[ READ MORE: Carolina Panthers plan to keep head coach Matt Rhule for 2022 NFL season, sources say ]

Rhule said the Panthers “will look at everything” when it comes to finding a quarterback who can take them to the next level.

“We recognize that we have to improve the overall quarterback play here,” Rhule said. “We have started four quarterbacks in two years and that’s not a recipe for success. If you look at the teams in the playoffs, they have consistency at quarterback.”

Carolina enters the offseason with Darnold under contract for $18.8 million and Newton set to become an unrestricted free agent.

Rhule said Monday he’d love to have Newton on his team “forever” if he could, because of the leadership he brings to the locker room. And general manager Scott Fitterer praised Newton, saying he’s “never been more impressed with a player” after meeting him.

But while Fitterer said the Panthers are open to re-signing Newton, it’s unclear if the 2015 league MVP would consider a return to Carolina after enduring the embarrassment of being benched in the final two games following going 0-5 as the team’s starter.

“At this point forward, I’m not coming back for no 5-12. I can tell you that now,” said Newton, referring to the Panthers’ disappointing record.

Newton, who turns 33 in May, said he doesn’t regret returning to Carolina, saying it served as “closure” for him. When asked if he would consider re-signing, Newton said he didn’t want to “jump the gun” so soon after the season.

Newton mentioned he would be open to joining a playoff contender as a backup, providing it is the right fit.

“I don’t necessarily need to play, and if it’s about winning, yeah, I can do that,” Newton said.

As for Darnold, Fitterer said the ex-Jets signal caller would be back next season despite throwing 13 interceptions and nine touchdown passes.

“The story is not written on Sam,” Fitterer said. “He is still developing.”

Fitterer said the Panthers can help the quarterbacks by upgrading the offensive line, which will be the team’s No. 1 priority this offseason, along with adding to the defensive line.

RHULE’S RETURN

Rhule’s return won’t sit well with some angry fans, but Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson called him a “tremendous leader of men” and said he has the support of the locker room.

“Everybody here is most definitely standing by coach Rhule and everything he believes in and everything he instills in this organization,” Jackson said.

Christian McCaffrey said sometimes it takes patience to reach your goals. He quoted AC/DC by saying “it’s a long way to the top if you wanna rock-n-roll” and that sometimes you have to endure “people throwing tomatoes at you” along the way.

TRADING McCAFFREY?

Fitterer addressed trade rumors this season involving McCaffrey, saying the team never considered moving the often-injured 2019 All-Pro.

“As a GM, I’ll take any call,” Fitterer said. “It doesn’t mean we’re shopping you. ... If someone calls and offers something crazy, yeah, you would look at it. But I have no intention of trading Christian McCaffrey.”

McCaffrey, 25, has missed 23 of the team’s last 33 games due to injuries.

COORDINATOR WITH EXPERIENCE

Rhule’s first task will be finding an offensive coordinator to replace Joe Brady, who was fired midseason. Ideally he wants someone with NFL play-calling experience, but said the individual doesn’t necessarily need to have head coaching experience, as some outlets have reported.

Jay Gruden, Bill O’Brien and Pep Hamilton have been reported as potential candidates.

KEY FREE AGENTS

The Panthers will have some difficult decisions to make this offseason with cornerbacks Stephon Gilmore and Jackson, outside linebacker Haason Reddick, defensive tackle DaQuan Jones, safety Juston Burris, center Jeff Paradis, guard John Miller and kicker Zane Gonzalez among those set to become unrestricted free agents.

The Panthers are about $28 million under the salary cap.

DRAFTING HIGH

The Panthers have the sixth overall pick in the NFL draft, the highest they’ve selected since taking Newton first overall in 2011.

SIGNING MOORE

Fitterer said the team is interested in getting a long-term deal done with D.J. Moore, calling the wide receiver a “foundational piece” of the franchise. Moore, a three-time 1,000-yard receiver, has one year left on his contract.

The Panthers have a solid nucleus returning on defense with end Brian Burns, tackle Derrick Brown, linebacker Shaq Thompson, cornerback Jaycee Horn and safety Jeremy Chinn under contract. The big issue will be fixing an offense that struggled tremendously throughout the season.

“We know what our issues are,” Rhule said. “We have the 30th-ranked offense and the second-ranked defense.”

(WATCH: Carolina Panthers’ historian recalls team’s most unforgettable moments)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Panthers GM gets brutally honest on Cam Newton’s future

The Carolina Panthers had one of the most bizarre quarterback situations in the league this year. They started off the year as hot as any team led by Sam Darnold, who slipped into a slump and then suffered an injury that kept him out for an extended period. During that time, the Panthers brought back Cam Newton, who was then thrust into a two- and sometimes three- quarterback rotation with Darnold and backup P.J. Walker when all three were healthy and active. Newton’s age and concerns about his ability raised questions about if he would be in Carolina next season. Panthers GM Scott Fitterer addressed those concerns with a brutally honest take on Newton’s future during an appearance on WFNZ’s The Clubhouse with Kyle Bailey.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers sign QB-turned-RB to futures contract

On Saturday, the Carolina Panthers signed running Darius Bradwell to a reserve/future contract. Before cracking into the NFL as an undrafted free agent in April of 2020, the six-foot, 235-pounder played four years of collegiate ball at Tulane University. Initially recruited as a quarterback, Bradwell did not throw a single pass in his first season with the Green Wave, only rushing 11 times for 33 yards over three games.
NFL
wccbcharlotte.com

Got Game: Will The Panthers Make The Playoffs Under Matt Rhule?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The NFL playoffs are underway and once again the Carolina Panthers are not part of it. With two seasons as the head coach of the Panthers Matt Rhule is 10-23. Rhule has five years left on his contract but will enter next season with a lot to prove.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Could Panthers still fire Matt Rhule if hiring processes go south?

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule may have escaped “Black Monday” and the rest of the week that followed, but he may not be out of the woods quite yet. Of course, we’re all well-versed at this point on last Sunday’s report from Jay Glazer—who suggested Rhule’s status could be hinging on his choice of offensive coordinator. The FOX NFL insider, prior to the Week 18 slate, noted that the second-year coach might need to hire a “rockstar” play-caller to keep himself in the good graces of owner David Tepper.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donte Jackson
Person
Cam Newton
The Spun

Troy Aikman’s Comment On Cowboys-49ers Is Going Viral

FOX NFL broadcaster and former Cowboy great Troy Aikman didn’t seem to be too happy that he and Joe Buck were in Tampa Bay rather than Dallas. As Buck teased the next Sunday NFC playoff matchup between the Cowboys and 49ers on CBS, Aikman voiced his displeasure with some coded language.
NFL
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw Called Out For What He Said On Sunday

FOX analyst Terry Bradshaw faced some criticism for what he said about the Philadelphia Eagles defense on Sunday morning. Bradshaw, a Hall of Fame quarterback turned analyst for FOX, believed the Philadelphia Eagles’ secondary could be their weakness against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Jets#American Football#The Carolina Panthers#Dashawnwsoc9
The Spun

JuJu Smith-Schuster Makes Major Announcement Before Steelers-Chiefs Game

Despite suffering a serious shoulder injury earlier this season, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster returned to practice on Thursday. With the playoffs about to begin, the Pro Bowl wideout just made a major announcement on his Twitter account. Smith-Schuster has announced that he will take the field on Sunday...
NFL
The Spun

Arch Manning Rumored To Be Focusing On 5 Schools

Arch Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, is the top college football recruit in the country. The five-star quarterback has scholarship offers from nearly every major program. The class of 2023 product has been taking his time with his recruitment, though he could be getting closer to a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

4-star defensive lineman Keith Sampson Jr. names top five schools

New Bern (N.C.) defensive lineman Keith Sampson Jr. is down to five schools, he announced on Saturday. Sampson is the No. 198 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 27 defensive lineman and the No. 5 prospect in North Carolina.
FOOTBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WGR550

It’s the quarterback, dummy

When it comes to the New England Patriots, we’ve been through so much. Nearly twenty years of domination. Three wins from ‘01 to ‘19. You know a team is in your head when you can remember those three wins without even having to look them up.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Russell Wilson News

Aaron Rodgers will reportedly not be the only star National Football League quarterback to explore his options this offseason. There’s been a lot of speculation about Russell Wilson as of late. While the Seattle Seahawks quarterback has said his plan is to stick around and compete for Super Bowls, he will reportedly explore his options this offseason.
NFL
The Spun

Bruce Arians Reveals Why He Smacked A Buccaneers Player

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a pretty easy win over the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card round on Sunday afternoon. However, things got a little tense on the Buccaneers sideline late in the second half. Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians was seen smacking one of his players in...
NFL
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
73K+
Followers
80K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy