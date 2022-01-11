ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Colorado Weather: Quiet Until Friday When It Turns Colder With Light Mountain Snow

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER (CBS4) – Happy Tuesday! A weak weather system will pass to the north of Colorado today. It will drag a band of cloud cover across the state and the wind will kick up from time to time. Some places could see wind gusts as high as 20 to 30 mph...

denver.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

Snow And Rain, 50-70 MPH Wind Gusts Arrive In Massachusetts During Powerful Monday Storm

BOSTON (CBS) — Winter is here and it’s a messy start to the week for much of New England. How do you follow up one of the coldest weekends in years? Naturally, with rain on Monday. That’s just how we roll here in Boston. It isn’t all rain though. (WBZ-TV Graphic) Before 6 a.m., interior locations measured 2-4 inches of wet, compact snow. This is leading to very slick travel on Monday morning. Those in eastern Massachusetts shouldn’t put their guard down. A slushy 0.5” was recorded in Methuen. (WBZ-TV Graphic) Steady rain will replace the flakes but pavement temperature will still cold enough to make...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Winter Weather Advisory In Effect For Philadelphia, Lehigh Valley As Snow Moves In

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Snow has been overspreading the Delaware and Lehigh Valleys over the last several hours and is now falling across much of the region, with the exception of the New Jersey coast and southern Delaware. That’s where the precipitation type is and will remain rain. A Winter Weather Advisory is effect for Philadelphia and surrounding counties until 10 p.m. tonight, and for the Lehigh Valley, Berks and our far northern and western suburbs until 1 a.m. Monday. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Poconos through noon Monday. Later this evening, as warmer air builds in on an...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather Station Records Air Pressure Shockwave Produced By Hunga Tonga Volcano

DENVER (CBS4) – The powerful eruption of the Hunga Tonga volcano over the weekend produced a massive shockwave in the atmosphere. It was measured by weather stations around the world, including at least one in Colorado. That station near Boulder recorded a sharp rise and fall in the barometric pressure just before sunrise on Saturday. The #HungaTonga volcanic eruption in the southern Pacific Ocean caused a shockwave that passed through Colorado this morning! This 1 minute data from @NREL Flatirons Campus shows the wave moving through just after 6:00 AM. #cowx pic.twitter.com/l0Cx2Eo21W — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) January 15, 2022 The shockwave was likely...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
State
Hawaii State
CBS Pittsburgh

Winter Weather: Storm Brings Over 6″ Of Snow To Pittsburgh Area

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — At the time I am writing this, snow is just now picking back up after the dry slot that we had talked about over the past couple of days moved in. WEATHER LINKS Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos It’s easy to say that this is the ‘half-way point’ of this event but that is only partially true. As we are now on the backside of this system, temperatures are now dropping. This means we will start to see a lighter, fluffier snow coming down from here on out. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Week Starts Warm, Cold Air On Its Way

By Callie Zanandrie (CBS4) – If you liked the weather on Saturday and Sunday, you are going to love the weather on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day! Temperatures will continue to climb, with highs above normal near 60 degrees in the Denver metro area. We will have plenty of sunshine and dry conditions. (credit: CBS) The next storm system moves into the area on Tuesday. Highs will stay mild in the mid 50s. We’ll see increasing clouds and gusty winds. A weak storm system associated with a cold front will bring colder temperatures with light scattered snow possible on Wednesday. As of now, we aren’t expecting much accumulation. The big change you’ll notice on Wednesday is that temperatures will drop nearly 20 degrees with daytime highs in the low 30s.  
DENVER, CO
FOX59

Winter storm wallops northeast US with several inches of snow, strong winds

NEW YORK (AP) — A dangerous winter storm was bringing significant snowfall, strong thunderstorms and blustery winds to the northeastern U.S. on a holiday Monday. A foot (30 centimeters) of snow was forecast for parts of New England, New York state, Ohio and Pennsylvania through Tuesday morning, and more than 80,000 customers in the region […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountains#Chriscbs4
CBS DFW

MLK Day Off To A Cold Start, Sunny Skies Ahead With Highs In Lower 60s

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – We are off to a cold start with temperatures in the 30s. A beautiful MLK day ahead with sunny skies, light winds and highs in the lower 60s. Tuesday will be our warmest of the week with highs in the mid 70s, partly cloudy skies, and breezy southwesterly winds 15-25 mph. Changes arrive Wednesday as another arctic front slides through North Texas. It passes through mid-morning shifting our winds out of the north 15-25 mph with partly cloudy skies. An isolated shower is possible as the front moves through although most areas will remain dry. Cold air settles in behind the front and sticks with us through the end of the work week. Thursday through Saturday mornings we start off in the 20s!  
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Warm Start To The Week, Before Slide Into Bitter Cold

Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | School Closings & Delays | More MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After a warm start to the work week, temperatures will slide back to near zero mid-week. WCCO Meteorologist Riley O’Connor says it will reach 30 degrees in the Twin Cities Monday, and parts further west will reach into the low 30s. Tuesday’s high temp will be 36 in the metro. The next weather system is a clipper that will drop from Canada into north-eastern Minnesota early Tuesday morning. Accumulating snow is expected throughout northern Minnesota, but it will sharply cut off north of the Interstate...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mprnews.org

Mild, quiet Sunday; turning sharply colder Wednesday

Temperatures will feel almost mild statewide for Sunday through Tuesday. Then a Canadian cold front will bring a blast of frigid air southeastward to all of Minnesota. Scattered flurries will continue across mainly northern Minnesota on Sunday. Temperatures will be much milder, with highs in the 20s for most of Minnesota and low 30s in the southwest. The Twin Cities will have a warmer-than-normal high near 30 and a southwest wind becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.
MINNESOTA STATE
cbslocal.com

‘Very Dangerous’ La Plata Escapee Elias Buck Captured In Arizona

(CBS4) — A 22-year-old Colorado jail escapee who is suspected of shooting and injuring a Farmington Police Department officer was taken into custody in Phoenix early Friday morning. The hunt for Elias Buck and his female accomplice, 28-year-old Victoria ‘Rossi’ Hernandez, lasted a week and involved law enforcement from...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Snow Clears Out, But Wind & Flood Threats Remain

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Much of the snow forecast for Maryland from Sunday night into Monday morning has cleared out of our area after being melted and displaced by warmer air overnight. A Winter Storm Warning issued by the National Weather Service remains in effect until 7 p.m. for parts of western Maryland, primarily Allegany and Garrett counties, which could see 3 to 6 inches of snow and 60-mph wind gusts. #FirstAlert: Winter Storm Warning for Garrett County and far western Allegany County in effect through 7PM. 12" have already fallen in Garrett County with an additional 3-6" possible. Winds could gust as...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy